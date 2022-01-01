Intelligentsia Coffee
Thoughtfully sourced and roasted coffee.
607 W 3rd Street
Popular Items
Location
607 W 3rd Street
Austin TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Qi Austin Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!!
Hestia and Kalimotxo!
We celebrate the spirit of the Basque’s social bar culture with amazing food, curated Spanish wine list, craft cocktails and flowing porrones. Enjoy our beautiful patio that overlooks Shoal Creek. Our team’s hospitality provides the comfort of a local neighborhood bar in a space that invites to have a night out on the town.
JuiceLand
Serving smoothies, raw organic juices, plant-based meals, and superfood lattes.
Fixe Restaurant
Simply Southern