Intelligentsia Coffee

Thoughtfully sourced and roasted coffee.

607 W 3rd Street

Popular Items

Draft Oat Latte$30.75
Americano$4.00
A double shot of espresso with hot water.
Latte
A double shot of espresso with finely textured, steamed milk.
Iced Latte$4.00
Our classic latte served over ice.
Avena Latte$5.75
Our Black Cat Latte made with Oat milk and our organic turbinado sugar simple syrup spiced with ginger, cinnamon, vanilla, and orange peel. Served with an optional sprinkling of cayenne.
Cappuccino$6.00
A double shot of espresso with 4 oz of steamed milk.
Barista's Choice - 12 oz$5.25
Rotating daily option of our finest Direct Trade coffees.
Steamed Chai$4.00
Made with our own Kilogram Tea's Organic Masala Chai Tea, combined with steamed milk.
Iced Mocha$4.75
Our signature iced latte with house-made ganache, using Askinosie single origin chocolate.
Avena Iced Latte$5.75
Our Black Cat Latte made with Oat milk and our organic turbinado sugar simple syrup spiced with ginger, cinnamon, vanilla, and orange peel over ice. Served with an optional sprinkling of cayenne.
607 W 3rd Street

Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
