IRON MANN GRILLE

Small Batch Cooking.... HUGE Flavor!! Sourcing Local, Fresh Products To Offer You The Freshest, Highest Quality Ingredients. Try One Of Our Signature Hand Pressed "Stuft" Burgers Crafted With Local Angus Beef or Hand Breaded TO ORDER Chicken Tenders With One Of Our House Made Sauces For Dipping!! House Made Mac Salad OR Hot N Crispy Waffle Fries? The Choice Is Yours!!

Iron Mann Grille Takes Pride In Utilizing Bio-Degradable Materials Whenever Possible, From Our Trash Bags To Our Packaging In Order To Reduce Our Carbon Footprint.
We Look Forward To Serving You And Thank You For Your Support!!

No reviews yet

Popular Items

FRIES$3.00
CHICKEN N WAFFLES SANDWICH$8.99
Fried Chicken Breast, Nestled between 2 Fresh Waffles & Topped w/ Maple Syrup. Served w/ choice of Side.
CHICKEN TENDERS$7.00
Fresh Breast Tenderloins, Beer Battered & Served W/Your Choice of Sauce.
CHICKEN FLIPZ$9.00
OUR SPIN ON THE FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH, MADE YOUR WAY, NESTLED IN A SOFT CIABATTA FOLD. ALL FLIPZ TOPPED W/DILL PICKLES. SERVED W/CHOICE OF SIDE.
GARLIC CHEESE CURDS$6.00
Fresh Mozzarella Curds Fried To "Garlicky" Perfection. Served W/House Made Marinara.
JERK BURGER$11.00
**AWARD WINNING!!*
(2) 1/4 LB ANGUS BEEF PATTIES W/A BLEND OF CARIBBEAN SPICES THROUGHOUT, SMASHED & TOPPED W/A FRESH GRILLED PINEAPPLE SLICE, SWISS CHEESE & COCONUT MAYO. SERVED W/CHOICE OF SIDE.
SIDE BEER CHEESE
DEEP FRIED PRETZEL BITES$6.00
Served W/House Made Beer Cheese.
RODEO BURGER$11.00
PIZZA BURGER$11.00
Double Smash Burger w/ Marinara, Mozzarella, and your choice of toppings from Pepperoni, Mushrooms, and/or Peppers & Onions. Served w/ choice of side.
See full menu

Location

1762 N State St

Girard OH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

