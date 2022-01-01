Go
iThai Bangkok Street Food

Come on in and enjoy!

SALADS • NOODLES

720 Post Street • $$

Avg 4.4 (2787 reviews)

Popular Items

Ginger Garlic Rice$3.50
Kao Mun Gai Tod$14.00
Crispy fried chicken over garlic rice. Served with a delicious house sauce
Pad Kee Mao Nuer$15.00
Spicy pan-fried wide rice noodles with beef, basil, bell peppers, and string beans. Available substitution with other meat or seafood (chicken, pork, beef, tofu with no charge, shrimps, calamari, fish, seafood or duck for an additional charge). Hot and spicy
Thai Ice Tea$4.00
Jasmine Rice$2.00
Himaparn Gai (Cashew Nut)$15.00
Cashew nut. Wok-fried chicken Tatsuta age with roasted cashew nuts, spring onions, and dried chili
Egg Rolls$9.50
Crispy vegetarian rolls: vegetables, taro and silver noodles with homemade sweet chili sauce. Served 3 Rolls cut in half
Vegetarian Curry Puff$10.00
Pastry puff filled with potato, onion, carrot and yellow curry spices served with cucumber salad
Pad See-ew Moo$15.00
Pan-fried wide rice noodle with pork, egg, Chinese broccoli in Thai black bean sauce. Add an extra egg for an additional charge. Available substitution with other meat or seafood (chicken, pork, beef, tofu with no charge, shrimps, calamari, fish, seafood or duck for an additional charge)
Pad Thai Goong$16.00
Traditional Bangkok-style pan-fried rice noodle with prawns, served with crushed peanut, shallots, bean sprouts, dry shrimps, green onion and lime. Add an extra egg for an additional charge. Available substitution with other meat or seafood (chicken, pork, beef, tofu with no charge, shrimps, calamari, fish, seafood or duck for an additional charge)
720 Post Street

San Francisco CA

Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 1:00 am
