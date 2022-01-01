Go
Jamba image

Jamba

Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM

StarStarStarStarHalf

403 Reviews

$

1614 Foothill Blvd.

La Verne, CA 91750

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markQR Codes
check markDrive-Thru
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

1614 Foothill Blvd., La Verne CA 91750

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0236

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Waba Grill

No reviews yet

#WhereDoYouWaBa

Fourth Street Mill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Twisted Sage Cafe and Catering

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jamba

orange star4.7 • 403 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston