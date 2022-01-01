JC Holdway Restaurant
J.C. Holdway is a full service restaurant located in downtown Knoxville. We celebrate regional & seasonal foods from the Southeast, cooked by wood-fire.
501 Union Ave.
Knoxville TN
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
