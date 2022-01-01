Go
JC Holdway Restaurant

J.C. Holdway is a full service restaurant located in downtown Knoxville. We celebrate regional & seasonal foods from the Southeast, cooked by wood-fire.

Popular Items

Kale & Trout Salad$12.00
Kale Salad with Smoked Trout, Creamy Garlic Vinaigrette & Cornbread Crumble
Grilled Shrimp$14.00
1/2 Dozen Grilled Shrimp served with Mojo Sauce & Lemon
Pappardelle$19.00
House Made Pappardelle Pasta, Benton's Bacon Bolognese, Parmesan & Cornbread Crumble
Cornbread$9.00
Made with Marsh Hens Mill Cornmeal & Cruze Farm Buttermilk. Served with Muddy Pond Sorghum Butter [gf]
Smoked Chicken Wings$8.00
Three Smoked Chicken Wings Tossed In Alabama White Sauce
Arugula Salad$12.00
Arugula & Charred Pea Salad, Mint, Goat Cheese & Preserved Lemon (gf)
Pork Osso Bucco$29.00
Braised Pork Osso Bucco, Marsh Hen Mill Cheddar Grits, Braised Cabbage & Bacon Vinaigrette (gf)
Oven Roasted Chicken$27.00
Roasted Springer Mountain Chicken, Potato Puree, Mushrooms, Leeks & Chicken Jus.
Slow Cooked Farm Egg$13.00
Slow Poached Farm Egg, Chicken Confit, Mushrooms & Gnocchi
Potato Purée$8.00
16 oz. [1 Pint] of Cruze Farm Buttermilk Potato Purée & Parsley Butter [gf]
Location

501 Union Ave.

Knoxville TN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
