Jennings House Café
Located in the heart of Point Loma Village, Jennings House Café provides an alternative dining experience like no other, focusing on quality, freshness, and excellent customer service in a unique and memorable setting.
We serve breakfast all day and offer signature dishes like our breakfast scrambles and homemade baked French toast with berries, as well as sandwiches, burritos, and other breakfast classics. For lunch we serve a wide array of sandwiches and salads, as well as homemade soups.
SMOKED SALMON
1018 Rosecrans St • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1018 Rosecrans St
San Diego CA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
