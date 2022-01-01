Go
Jennings House Café

Located in the heart of Point Loma Village, Jennings House Café provides an alternative dining experience like no other, focusing on quality, freshness, and excellent customer service in a unique and memorable setting.
We serve breakfast all day and offer signature dishes like our breakfast scrambles and homemade baked French toast with berries, as well as sandwiches, burritos, and other breakfast classics. For lunch we serve a wide array of sandwiches and salads, as well as homemade soups.

SMOKED SALMON

1018 Rosecrans St • $

Avg 4.4 (416 reviews)

Bagel$2.50
Steamer
Latte
Espresso with steamed milk or milk alternative of choice, and topped with a smooth layer of light foam.
Point Loma$12.50
Eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese, and avocado on your choice of toast. Served w/ side of fresh fruit and salsa.
Coffee
Medium or dark roast coffee served daily.
French Toast w/ Berries$13.95
Fresh cubed brioche bread dredged in our house French toast batter, baked to perfection and topped with fresh berries. Served w/ butter, 100% maple syrup and choice of bacon or sausage.
Açaí Bowl$10.00
Organic acai topped with organic granola, bananas, strawberries, blueberries, and coconut.
Breakfast Burrito$12.00
Eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese, and black beans wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Served w/ side of salsa and fresh fruit.
Lox Bagel$13.95
Lox, tomato, caper, and red onion served with cream cheese on your choice of bagel. Served w/ side of fresh fruit.
Intimate
Groups
Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
1018 Rosecrans St

San Diego CA

Sunday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
