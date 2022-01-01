Jeune et Jolie

EXTRAORDINAIRE 1/15-1/17: Cured Salmon with Dill, Artichoke, Dandelion and Carroway // Sunchoke Soup with Grains, Vanilla, Date and Sorrel // Japanese Milk Bun with Brittany Butter // Pithivier Pastured Chicken with Heritage Pork, Sweetbreads, Chestnuts, Mushrooms and Turnip // Caramelized White Chocolate Mousse with Macadamia Nuts, Ginger, Coffee and Coconut.

Please note that some dishes will need to be reheated and finished at home, however we will provide detailed instructions and only minimal time and effort are required. Enjoy!

