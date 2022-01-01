Go
Jeune et Jolie

.

SEAFOOD

2659 State St Ste. 102 • $$$

Avg 4.7 (2327 reviews)

Popular Items

Stormy Night$55.00
Roasted Sunchoke Soup with Cepe Mushrooms, Raisins and Country Bread Crumbs // Japanese Milk Bun and Brittany Butter // Roasted Lamb with Eggplant, Hazelnut, Chocolate and Huckleberry // Spice Cake with Pumpkin and Orange Blossom.
Valentine's Takeaway (per guest)$100.00
Valentine's Day Dinner for One: Canapés // Lobster with Beet, Rhubarb, and Ginger Flower // Egg Yolk Ravioli with Pecorino & Charred Allium Dashi // Milk Bread & Brittany Butter // Aged Duck with Quince & Wild Mushrooms // Chocolate & Raspberry
Saturday Family Meal for 2$64.00
Choice of 2 proteins. All three sides which include Coconut Rice & Peas, Island Slaw, and Spiced Yams. Comes with Island Chutney, Caribbean Fish Sauce, Jamaican BBQ and Gizzada. Option to add 750ml bottles of tropical cocktails.
A Camp Jeune New Year (Pick Up 12/31)$200.00
SOLD OUT!!!! // 1st Course: Hamachi Crudo with Finger Lime and Marigold Kosho, Kohlrabi, Citrus Fern and Lime // 2nd Course: Lobster Cavatelli with Black Truffle, Roasted Mushrooms, Parmesan, and Persillade // 3rd Course: Milk Bread with Brittany Butter // 4th Course: Roasted Dry-Aged Liberty Farms Duck with a Tart of Caramelized Shallot, Braised Duck Leg, Roasted Beets, Port Jus and Pinot Sorrel // 5th Course: Champagne Pavlova with Hibiscus Poached Pears, Meringue and Champagne Cream
Mother's Day Brunch$95.00
Celebrate all the moms out there with a Mother's Day Brunch for 4. Includes Lobster Tail Benedict, a Bottle of Brut and Freshly Squeezed Orange Juice, with sides of Creamed Spinach, Fresh Fruit and Cheese and Freshly Baked Croissants with Normandy Butter and Preserves. Option to add 30g of Regiis Ova Caviar.
Extraordinaire (per guest)$55.00
EXTRAORDINAIRE 1/15-1/17: Cured Salmon with Dill, Artichoke, Dandelion and Carroway // Sunchoke Soup with Grains, Vanilla, Date and Sorrel // Japanese Milk Bun with Brittany Butter // Pithivier Pastured Chicken with Heritage Pork, Sweetbreads, Chestnuts, Mushrooms and Turnip // Caramelized White Chocolate Mousse with Macadamia Nuts, Ginger, Coffee and Coconut.
Please note that some dishes will need to be reheated and finished at home, however we will provide detailed instructions and only minimal time and effort are required. Enjoy!
Saturday Family Meal for 2$64.00
PAELLA: chicken, chorizo, saffron rice // GAZPACHO: lemon oil // PATATAS BRAVAS: smoked peppers, garlic aioli // PISTO: summer vegetables // LECHE FRITA: lemon, cinnamon
-Option to add 750ml bottled cocktails
A Camp Jeune Christmas (Pick Up on 12/24)$225.00
A CHRISTMAS FEAST FOR 2-3 GUESTS. (PLEASE CHOOSE A PICK UP TIME AND SELECT YOUR DESIRED EXTRAS TO ADD TO CART) // Little Gem Salad with Golden Beets, Fennel, Citrus, Walnuts and Green Goddess Dressing // Brussels Sprouts with Maitake Mushroom, Chestnuts, Bacon and Sage // Milk Bread with Brittany Butter // Celeriac and Potato Gratin with Leeks, Apples and Fourme d'Ambert // Smoke-Roasted Bone-In Beef Rib // Mom's Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting // Dark Chocolate and Cherry Cookies with Smoke Sea Salt
