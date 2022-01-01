Go
Toast

JRocks Pizzeria

The Pizza Difference

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

2606 SW 19th Avenue Rd • $$

Avg 4.6 (743 reviews)

Popular Items

Gator Bites$12.99
16" Pepperoni Pizza$18.99
Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni.
8" Pepperoni Pizza$9.99
Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni.
12" Crab & Shrimp Pizza$17.99
Special homemade sauce, mozzarella cheese, crab & shrimp.
12" Pepperoni Pizza$14.99
Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni.
Homemade Queso & Chips$5.99
20 Regular Wings$24.99
12" Cheese Pizza$12.99
Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese.
Garlic Knots$5.99
16" C.Y.O. Pizza$21.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2606 SW 19th Avenue Rd

Ocala FL

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Celebrity's Soul Food - Ocala

No reviews yet

Where You Are the Star

Gator's Dockside

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Eggs Up Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Pie-O-Mine & Greens

No reviews yet

Pie-O-Mine is a quick service, personal style, artisan pizza restaurant. Greens is a freshly chopped, personally customized salad bar.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston