Go
Toast

Jumbo's Beef

Our goal at Jumbo's Beef is to make the best darn Italian beef sandwich you ever had. We know how to do this, too. With fresh, wholesome ingredients and lots of TLC. From the slow braised beef to the flown in Chicago made bread we serve them on - your best experience is our priority.

3750 N Woodlawn Blvd.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Double Barrel$13.00
8oz Wagyu beef, jalapeno poppers, pepper jack cheese, crack sauce
Basket of Fries$5.00
K Pop$13.00
8 oz Wagyu beef marinated in Korean BBQ sauce with fried egg, mozzarella, crack sauce and frizzled onion
Zucchini Fries$7.00
Cornmeal fried zucchini
Vacancy$12.00
8 ounce patty with Tillamook cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, pickle, house sauce on a pretzel bun
Loaded$9.00
Large basket of fries with choice of:
Chili Cheese,
Wagyu Meatballs,
Korean BBQ Chicken
Cheese Bomb$14.00
8 ounce patty with fried mac n cheese, caramelized onions, applewood smoked bacon and pickle. Served on a brioche bun.
12 Wings$25.00
Bone-in jumbo wings with choice of:
Buffalo,
BBQ,
Chipotle-Maple,
Korean BBQ
6 Wings$13.00
Bone-in jumbo wings with choice of:
Buffalo,
BBQ,
Chipotle-Maple,
Korean BBQ
Jumbo's Beef$10.00
Housemade braised beef sliced thin on Italian roll.
Giardinera +$1
Hot Peppers +$1
Make it Wet!
See full menu

Location

3750 N Woodlawn Blvd.

Wichita KS

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Social Tap Drinkery

No reviews yet

Grab a Seat!

Mulligans Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy!

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0177

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

HuHot Mongolian Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston