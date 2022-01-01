Jumbo's Beef
Our goal at Jumbo's Beef is to make the best darn Italian beef sandwich you ever had. We know how to do this, too. With fresh, wholesome ingredients and lots of TLC. From the slow braised beef to the flown in Chicago made bread we serve them on - your best experience is our priority.
3750 N Woodlawn Blvd.
Popular Items
Location
3750 N Woodlawn Blvd.
Wichita KS
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Social Tap Drinkery
Grab a Seat!
Mulligans Pub
Come in and Enjoy!
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0177
Nothing Bundt Cakes
HuHot Mongolian Grill
Come on in and enjoy!