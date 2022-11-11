Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mulligans Pub 8343 E 32nd St N

review star

No reviews yet

8343 E 32nd St N

Wichita, KS 67226

Order Again

Popular Items

Large (16") Pizza
Large (16") Specialty Pizza
Medium (12") Pizza

Appetizers

Cheese Crisp

$4.95

Bean Dip

$5.50

Chips and Queso

$6.50

Chips and Salsa

$3.95

Garlic Cheese Bread

$5.95

French Fries

$4.95

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.95

Cheese Bacon Fries

$6.45

Spicy Fried Pickles

$7.95Out of stock

Quesadilla

$7.95

Mini Corn dogs

$6.99

Nachos

$7.95

6 Piece Wings

$9.75

12 Piece Wings

$16.25

18 Piece Wings

$22.99

Side Sauce

Tacos

Philly Fries

$8.50

Mini Corn Dogs Kids Meal

$4.95

Corn Fritters

$7.95

Popcorn Chicken

$7.95

Kids Popcorn Chicken Meal

$4.95

Mini Mexi Pizzas

$3.00

Crunch Wrap

$6.00

Pizza

Small (9") Pizza

$8.50

Small (9") Specialty Pizza

$10.50

Medium (12") Pizza

$9.50

Medium (12") Specialty Pizza

$16.50

Large (16") Pizza

$16.50

Large (16") Specialty Pizza

$24.50

Gluten Free (10") Pizza

$11.50

Gluten Free (10") Specialty Pizza

$18.50

Pizza By slice Cheese

$3.00

Pizza By the slice --meat

$3.00

2oz Marinara

$0.50

Sandwiches

BYO Burger

$6.95

Ghost Burger

$8.95

BLT

$9.50

Chicken Melt

$8.95

Buffalo Chicken Melt

$8.95

Italian Sub

$8.50

Chicken Wrap

$8.25

Veggie Wrap

$6.95

Classic Philly

$9.50

Pesto Turkey Melt

$8.50

Maximus Club

$8.50

Pesto Chicken Melt

$8.95

Impossible Burger

$8.95

Soups & Salads

On the Green

$6.25

Hole in One Salad

$7.95

Putter Salad

$3.95

Chili

$4.95

Sides and extras

5 oz Salsa

$2.00

Side Kettle Chips

$2.00

Doritos

$1.00

5 oz Queso

$4.00

2 oz Jalapeños

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Blu Cheese

$0.50

Tacos

1 Hard Beef Taco

$1.50

2 Hard Beef Tacos

$3.00

3 Hard Beef Tacos

$4.50

4 hard beef Tacos

$6.00

5 Hard Beef Taco

$7.50

6 Hard beef tacos

$9.00

1 Soft Beef Taco

$1.50

2 Soft beef Taco

$3.00

3 soft beef tacos

$4.50

4 soft beef tacos

$6.00

5 Soft Beef Tacos

$7.50

6 soft beef tacos

$9.00

1 hard Chx Taco

$1.50

2 Hard Chx taco

$3.00

3 Hard Chx taco

$4.50

4 Hard Chx Taco

$6.00

5 Hard Chx taco

$7.50

6 Hard Chx Tacos

$9.00

1 Soft Chx taco

$1.50

2 Soft Chx Taco

$3.00

3 soft Chx Taco

$4.50

4 Soft Chx Taco

$6.00

5 soft Chx taco

$7.50

6 Soft Chx tacos

$9.00

Walking Taco

$3.00

Cigarettes

Marlboro Lites

$8.00

Camel Gold

$8.00

Camel Crush

$8.00

Parlament Lite

$8.00

Shirts

25 Year Shirt S-L

$25.00

Maroon Shirt S-L

$25.00

25 Year Shirt XL-3XL

$30.00

Maroon Shirt XL -3XL

$30.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and Enjoy!

Location

8343 E 32nd St N, Wichita, KS 67226

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

