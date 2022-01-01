Go
Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine

Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine was established in May of 2009. Beginning as a simple idea, the unique pairing of Thai cuisine and Japanese Sushi has become a dream success.
Our sushi is consistently renowned for its fresh and delicious quality. Head sushi chef brings a sense of creativity to work each day as he prepares selections both traditional and avant-garde. Additionally, we pride ourselves on offering only the freshest, and most authentic Thai cuisine. Our recipes utilize authentic Thai flavors that are hard to come by at a typical Thai restaurant, there is no place in Chicago quite like Kin.
Kin Sushi and Thai is also the perfect place for a party With a reservation. We are BYOB and have no cork fee, so bring some bottles and allow us to make your next celebration spectacular.

1132 N.Milwaukee ave.

Popular Items

SEE-U$11.95
Flat rice noodle, Egg, Sweet soy sauce, Chinese broccoli.
EGG ROLLS$6.00
Shredded cabbage, Carrot, and Glass noodles in Egg rolls wrapper & Fried, Served with Homemade sweet & sour sauce.
CRAB RANGOON$6.00
Cream cheese, Crab stick, Celery in Crispy wonton wrapped.
FRIED RICE$11.95
Stir-fried rice with Egg, Tomato, Onion, Scallion, Served with Cucumber and Lime
MISO / SPICY MISO$3.00
Tofu, Seaweed & scallion.
Promo item when order $35 and more$7.00
You MUST order more than $35 (before Tax & Delivery charge), and add an item to your cart. Then use coupon code "free35" at check out to get discounted.
NOT valid with lunch special, catering or other discounts.
PAD THAI$11.95
Rice noodle, Egg,Bean sprouts, Green onion, Shrimp paste, and Ground peanut
GYOZA$6.00
Fried vege-dumplings Served with Shoyu dipping sauce.
Promo items when order $25 and more$4.00
You MUST order more than $25 (before Tax & Delivery charge), and add an item to your cart. Then use coupon code "free25" at check out to get discounted.
NOT valid with lunch special, catering or other discounts.
SPICY MAKI$9.00
See full menu

Location

chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
