Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine
Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine was established in May of 2009. Beginning as a simple idea, the unique pairing of Thai cuisine and Japanese Sushi has become a dream success.
Our sushi is consistently renowned for its fresh and delicious quality. Head sushi chef brings a sense of creativity to work each day as he prepares selections both traditional and avant-garde. Additionally, we pride ourselves on offering only the freshest, and most authentic Thai cuisine. Our recipes utilize authentic Thai flavors that are hard to come by at a typical Thai restaurant, there is no place in Chicago quite like Kin.
Kin Sushi and Thai is also the perfect place for a party With a reservation. We are BYOB and have no cork fee, so bring some bottles and allow us to make your next celebration spectacular.
Location
1132 N.Milwaukee ave.
chicago IL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
