Go
Toast

King & Union Bar Grocery

Come in and enjoy!

185 Union Avenue • $$

Avg 4.5 (101 reviews)

Popular Items

Wings$15.00
Five whole wings served celery and flavored with your choice of Lemon Pepper, Buffalo, Honey Gold, or Seasoned.
Strawberry Spinach Salad$7.00
Fresh spinach leaves, sliced strawberries, toasted almonds, feta cheese.
Bacon$4.00
Three pieces of bacon.
Scrambled Egg$2.00
One scrambled egg.
Delta Sunrise$13.00
Two eggs cooked-to-order, bacon or sausage, hash browns or grits, biscuit or toast.
Mississippi Catfish$17.00
Four fried, blackened, or grilled catfish fillets served with French fries, hushpuppies, and marinated tomatoes.
Pasta Belzoni$13.00
Farfalle pasta, sautéed spinach, diced chicken and shrimp in an alfredo and Parmesan sauce. Served with buttered and toasted garlic French bread.
Vegetable Plate$10.00
Choose three vegetables and one bread.
Club Delta$14.00
Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, Swiss, Monterey jack, mayo on grilled sourdough.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Intimate
Formal
Sports
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

185 Union Avenue

Memphis TN

Sunday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

King Jerry Lawler's Hall of Fame Bar & Grille

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Crazy Gander Coffee Company

No reviews yet

Crazy Gander Coffee is the fresh start for a day and the spot to regroup on break, recharge at days end or pause for intermission during the downtown adventure.

117 Prime / Belle Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

Blues City Cafe

No reviews yet

This old-school juke joint/eatery specializes in the blues music & soul food of the Delta region.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston