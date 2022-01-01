Downtown American restaurants you'll love

Must-try American restaurants in Downtown

Alfred's on Beale image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Alfred's on Beale

197 Beale St, Memphis

Avg 3.4 (669 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BBQ Nachos$13.00
Slow cooked pulled pork, on a mound of tortilla chips, topped with rotel cheese, BBQ sauce, jalapenos and our famous seasoning.
Pulled Pork Platter$16.00
Slow smoked pork, pulled off the bone and topped with Alfred's BBQ sauce and Alfred's famous BBQ seasoning. Served with BBQ beans, slaw and Texas toast.
Alfred's House Salad with Chicken$13.00
Grilled, fried or Cajun style chicken breast, served on fresh mixed greens topped with cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes and croutons.
More about Alfred's on Beale
Loflin Yard image

 

Loflin Yard

7 W Carolina Ave, Memphis

Avg 4.6 (589 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Loflin Hot Chicken$11.50
Old Bridge Burger$14.50
Smoked Wings$15.50
More about Loflin Yard
Dyer’s Burgers image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dyer’s Burgers

205 Beale St, Memphis

Avg 4.1 (2697 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Single with Cheese$6.00
One meat, one cheese burger
Double Double$7.00
Two patty, two cheese burger
Dyer's Single$5.50
One patty burger
More about Dyer’s Burgers
Cafe Eclectic Harbor Town image

 

Cafe Eclectic Harbor Town

110 Harbor Town Square, Memphis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Commander Salad$11.00
An old favorite from Zinnie’s East - fried chicken, cherry tomatoes, sliced avocado, grilled corn, & yellow cheddar served on a bed of fresh mixed greens with the dressing of your choice.
Chicken Strips$8.50
Chicken strips, grilled or fried, with your choice of house made dipping sauce: Honey Mustard, or Ranch
Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit$4.25
House made biscuit with local Yoder Farms sausage, cheddar and a folded perfectly scrambled egg.
More about Cafe Eclectic Harbor Town
Automatic Slim's image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Automatic Slim's

83 S 2nd St, Memphis

Avg 3.9 (1072 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
3 Pancakes Elvis$12.00
3 Pancakes Choc Chip$12.00
Brunch Redfish$16.00
More about Automatic Slim's
King & Union Bar Grocery image

 

King & Union Bar Grocery

185 Union Avenue, Memphis

Avg 4.5 (101 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pasta Belzoni$12.00
Farfalle pasta, sautéed spinach, diced chicken and shrimp in an alfredo and Parmesan sauce. Served with buttered and toasted garlic French bread.
Strawberry Spinach Salad$6.00
Fresh spinach leaves, sliced strawberries, toasted almonds, feta cheese.
Bread Pudding$6.00
White chocolate bread pudding with buttered rum sauce.
More about King & Union Bar Grocery

