Downtown American restaurants you'll love

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Alfred's on Beale
197 Beale St, Memphis
|Popular items
|BBQ Nachos
|$13.00
Slow cooked pulled pork, on a mound of tortilla chips, topped with rotel cheese, BBQ sauce, jalapenos and our famous seasoning.
|Pulled Pork Platter
|$16.00
Slow smoked pork, pulled off the bone and topped with Alfred's BBQ sauce and Alfred's famous BBQ seasoning. Served with BBQ beans, slaw and Texas toast.
|Alfred's House Salad with Chicken
|$13.00
Grilled, fried or Cajun style chicken breast, served on fresh mixed greens topped with cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes and croutons.
Loflin Yard
7 W Carolina Ave, Memphis
|Popular items
|Loflin Hot Chicken
|$11.50
|Old Bridge Burger
|$14.50
|Smoked Wings
|$15.50
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Dyer’s Burgers
205 Beale St, Memphis
|Popular items
|Single with Cheese
|$6.00
One meat, one cheese burger
|Double Double
|$7.00
Two patty, two cheese burger
|Dyer's Single
|$5.50
One patty burger
Cafe Eclectic Harbor Town
110 Harbor Town Square, Memphis
|Popular items
|Commander Salad
|$11.00
An old favorite from Zinnie’s East - fried chicken, cherry tomatoes, sliced avocado, grilled corn, & yellow cheddar served on a bed of fresh mixed greens with the dressing of your choice.
|Chicken Strips
|$8.50
Chicken strips, grilled or fried, with your choice of house made dipping sauce: Honey Mustard, or Ranch
|Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit
|$4.25
House made biscuit with local Yoder Farms sausage, cheddar and a folded perfectly scrambled egg.
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Automatic Slim's
83 S 2nd St, Memphis
|Popular items
|3 Pancakes Elvis
|$12.00
|3 Pancakes Choc Chip
|$12.00
|Brunch Redfish
|$16.00
King & Union Bar Grocery
185 Union Avenue, Memphis
|Popular items
|Pasta Belzoni
|$12.00
Farfalle pasta, sautéed spinach, diced chicken and shrimp in an alfredo and Parmesan sauce. Served with buttered and toasted garlic French bread.
|Strawberry Spinach Salad
|$6.00
Fresh spinach leaves, sliced strawberries, toasted almonds, feta cheese.
|Bread Pudding
|$6.00
White chocolate bread pudding with buttered rum sauce.