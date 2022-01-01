Chickasaw Gardens restaurants you'll love
SANDWICHES
Belltower Coffeehouse and Studio
525 S Highland St, Memphis
|Popular items
|Garlic Bread Grilled Cheese
|$7.40
Sourdough bread, garlic mayo, provolone, cheddar, tomato, brown sugar bacon
|Latte
|$3.60
Espresso & steamed milk
(amounts vary by size)
|Breakfast Biscuit
|$4.00
House-made biscuit with an egg, cheddar cheese, and your choice of bacon, sausage, turkey, or ham
Fam
521 S Highland St. Suite 101, Memphis
|Popular items
|Fried Rice Bowl
|$8.00
chicken, shrimp, egg, small diced vegetables
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$4.00
bluefin tuna and cucmber
|Deep-fried California Roll
|$3.00
fish crab stick, cucumber, masago egg, and avocado
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Ubee’s
521 S Highland St, Memphis
|Popular items
|Double U
|$6.00
Double the meat
|Ub Fried Cheese Beans
|$9.00
Breaded and deep fried cubes of pepper-jack, cheddar cheese or combination of both. Served with your choice of ranch or honey mustard.
|UB Cheesy
|$5.50
Classic single with cheese