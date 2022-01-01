Chickasaw Gardens restaurants you'll love

Chickasaw Gardens restaurants
Toast

Chickasaw Gardens's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Must-try Chickasaw Gardens restaurants

Belltower Coffeehouse and Studio image

SANDWICHES

Belltower Coffeehouse and Studio

525 S Highland St, Memphis

Avg 4.9 (279 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Garlic Bread Grilled Cheese$7.40
Sourdough bread, garlic mayo, provolone, cheddar, tomato, brown sugar bacon
Latte$3.60
Espresso & steamed milk
(amounts vary by size)
Breakfast Biscuit$4.00
House-made biscuit with an egg, cheddar cheese, and your choice of bacon, sausage, turkey, or ham
Fam image

 

Fam

521 S Highland St. Suite 101, Memphis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Rice Bowl$8.00
chicken, shrimp, egg, small diced vegetables
Spicy Tuna Roll$4.00
bluefin tuna and cucmber
Deep-fried California Roll$3.00
fish crab stick, cucumber, masago egg, and avocado
Ubee’s image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Ubee’s

521 S Highland St, Memphis

Avg 4 (530 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Double U$6.00
Double the meat
Ub Fried Cheese Beans$9.00
Breaded and deep fried cubes of pepper-jack, cheddar cheese or combination of both. Served with your choice of ranch or honey mustard.
UB Cheesy$5.50
Classic single with cheese
BurgerIM image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

BurgerIM

569 S Highland St, Memphis

Avg 4.5 (1184 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Burgerim Fries$3.49
Soft Drink$2.79
Crispy Chicken Strips$7.99
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Chickasaw Gardens

Chicken Tenders

