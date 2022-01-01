Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
French fries in
Downtown
/
Memphis
/
Downtown
/
French Fries
Downtown restaurants that serve french fries
FRENCH FRIES
Sunrise Memphis
670 Jefferson Ave, Memphis
Avg 4.9
(421 reviews)
French Fries
$3.00
More about Sunrise Memphis
Curry N Jerk
126 Monroe Avenue, Memphis
No reviews yet
French Fries
$3.50
More about Curry N Jerk
King & Union Bar Grocery
185 Union Avenue, Memphis
Avg 4.5
(101 reviews)
French Fries
More about King & Union Bar Grocery
Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown
Grits
Pies
Chicken Tenders
Cinnamon Rolls
French Toast
Tacos
Chicken Sandwiches
Pudding
More near Downtown to explore
Cooper-Young
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Chickasaw Gardens
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Oxford
Avg 5
(13 restaurants)
Jackson
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Tupelo
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Batesville
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Union City
No reviews yet
Martin
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(116 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(508 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(100 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(241 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(337 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(151 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston