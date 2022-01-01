Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in Downtown

Go
Downtown restaurants
Toast

Downtown restaurants that serve french fries

Sunrise Memphis image

FRENCH FRIES

Sunrise Memphis

670 Jefferson Ave, Memphis

Avg 4.9 (421 reviews)
Takeout
French Fries$3.00
More about Sunrise Memphis
Curry N Jerk image

 

Curry N Jerk

126 Monroe Avenue, Memphis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
French Fries$3.50
More about Curry N Jerk
Item pic

 

King & Union Bar Grocery

185 Union Avenue, Memphis

Avg 4.5 (101 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Fries
More about King & Union Bar Grocery

Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown

Grits

Pies

Chicken Tenders

Cinnamon Rolls

French Toast

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Pudding

Map

More near Downtown to explore

Cooper-Young

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Chickasaw Gardens

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxford

Avg 5 (13 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Batesville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Union City

No reviews yet

Martin

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (508 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (337 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston