King's BierHaus

SANDWICHES

2044 E. T.C. Jester • $$

Avg 4.5 (1685 reviews)

Popular Items

Schnitzel Sandwich$14.00
Choice of Pork or Chicken Wiener Schnitzel, Garlic Aioli, King’s Mustard, Lettuce, and Tomato on a Challah Hoagie.
Pretzel Grilled Cheese$12.50
Cheddar, American Cheese, and Fresh Basil on a Beer Pretzel. Served with a cup of Tomato Basil Soup.
Sausage and Schnitzel$19.00
Your choice of two Sausages and a Pork or Weiner Schnitzel. Served with Sauerkraut and Austrian Potato Salad.
Baguette Slices
The Classic Schnitzel$16.50
Classic Austrian Dish. Served with Austrian Potato Salad and Sauerkraut.
Jaeger Schnitzel$17.50
Fried or Grilled. Topped with Jaeger Mushroom Cream Sauce. Served with Spaetzle Noodles.
Drunken Chicken$16.50
Two Grilled Chicken Skewers, House Marinade, Bier Garlic Butter, Grilled Peppers & Onions. Served with King’s Rice.
Beer Pretzel$8.25
Handmade, No Preservatives or Additives.
Served with King’s Mustard.
One Sausage Plate$9.00
Your choice of Sausage and one side.
Two Sausage Plate$14.00
Your choice of two Sausages and two sides.
Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

2044 E. T.C. Jester

Houston TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
