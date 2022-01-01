Go
Toast

Kiosco Mexican Grill

Full Service Mexican Restaurant. Known for varieties of margaritas & south-of-the-border cuisine plus a happening patio.

3011 Spring Garden St Suite A

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

3011 Spring Garden St Suite A

Greensboro NC

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Scrambled Southern Diner

No reviews yet

In The Heart Of Greensboro’s Historical Neighborhood, Lindley Park, Scrambled Has Become A Favorite Eclectic Southern Diner. Local Area Farmers And North Carolina Products Are Found Throughout The Menu. Breakfast Available All Day And Additional Lunch Menu Beginning At 11am, Featuring Blue Plate Specials Monday Thru Friday. And Don't Forget To Ask About Our House Made Desserts. Our Vegetable Infused Vodka Bloody Mary’s, Multiple Variations Of Mimosa, Draft Beer Selections, And Seasonal Cocktails Are Also Another Reason Why We Have Become “The Little Gem On Spring Garden Street”.

Culichi Méxican Seafood Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lindley Park Filling Station

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fishbones

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston