Knead Doughnuts - East Greenwich

Made from scratch daily using fresh, local ingredients. Classic flavors mixed with fun, seasonal flavors.

333 Main St • $

Avg 4.6 (21 reviews)

Popular Items

Jelly$4.10
Our brioche dough filled with seasonal jam, rolled hot in granulated sugar.
Chocolate$3.50
A sweet moist dark chocolate cake doughnut fully covered in our house made vanilla glaze.
Cinnamon Coffee Cake$4.00
Pairs great with coffee! A cinnamon old fashioned topped with house-made struesel.
Vanilla Sprinkled$3.50
Our classic vanilla glazed topped with colorful sprinkles.
Brown Butter Pecan$4.25
Brioche base coated in a brown butter glaze. Topped with fresh toasted pecans.
Chocolate Frosted$4.00
Brioche, chocolate buttercream frosting. Rainbow sprinkles.
Funfetti$3.50
Our version of the classic vanilla cake with sprinkles throughout.
Blood Orange$4.00
a glaze made with blood orange puree and orange juice. Garnished with vanilla drizzle and cocoa nibs.
Vanilla$3.50
Our brioche base, topped with a simple glaze made in house with fresh vanilla beans.
Cinnamon Roll-KNEAD$4.00
Our brioche dough rolled with cinnamon and topped with a house made cinnamon glaze.
Location

333 Main St

East Greenwich RI

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
