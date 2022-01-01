Go
KnucklHed BBQ

**IMPORTANT Pick-Up Info!**
Please verify our location for Pick-Up when ordering online.
You can check our current location and
www.KnucklHedBBQ.com

Popular Items

1/2 Rack of Ribs & Side$14.00
½ rack of tender smoky baby back ribs smoked with hickory & apple, served with your choice of tots, fries or pork rinds
Knuckl Sammich$11.00
Can't decide between a brat or pulled pork sammich? Have both!
Slap a brat in a toasted bun and pile smoked pork on top, sauce it up or add toppings as you like!
Combo of BBQ & Carolina mustard sauce recommended.
KnucklHed Knachos$11.00
Is the K silent in Knacho? Not-cho typical nachos –
Our #1 Best Seller for a reason! 💯
- Your choice of tots or fries, covered with our house made beer cheese sauce and topped with smoked pork (or brisket!) and your choice of toppings & sauces at the condiment bar. 🙌
Toppings & Sauces available:
Sauerkraut, chopped onion, pickled jalapenos, house made Carolina mustard sauce & Boar's Head Deli mustard and house made Sweet & Tangy BBQ Sauce.
Mac & Cheese$8.00
Comfort food at its best!
16oz serving of gooey mac & cheese made with our house made beer cheese sauce. Topped with French's Crispy Fried Onions.
Add smoked pork, brisket or lobster for a treat!
Smoked Brisket Sammich$14.00
Smoked Beef Brisket, smoked 16+ hours over real wood & charcoal until juicy & tender.
Combo of sliced & chopped "flat" and "point" portions and served on a toasted sandwich roll with our tangy Carolina Slaw (no mayo).
GF without the roll.
Toppings & Sauces available:
Chopped onion, pickled jalapenos, sauerkraut, house made Carolina mustard sauce & Boar's Head Deli mustard and house made Sweet & Tangy BBQ Sauce.
Basket of Tots$6.00
Look, there's Tot people and Fry people in this world - you know who you are...
These ain't your lunchroom-oven-baked-tots from school...
Fried up crispy and golden brown on the outside and soft & moist on the inside, exactly the way they were meant to be.
Tot-heads Unite! GF
Basket of Pork Rinds$6.00
Keto & Paleo friendly!
If you've never had freshly popped pork rinds, this is probably the moment you've been waiting for... nothing like those "Styrofoam things" you get in a bag, we make em' fresh and let you choose your favorite seasoning.
Smoked Pulled Pork Sammich$11.00
Juicy cuts of pork shoulder are smoked for 14+ hours over real wood and charcoal until tender and fallin' apart.
A generous portion of pulled pork on a toasted sandwich roll w/ tangy Carolina slaw (no mayo).
GF without the roll.
Toppings & Sauces available:
Sauerkraut, chopped onion, pickled jalapenos, house made Carolina mustard sauce & Boar's Head Deli mustard and house made Sweet & Tangy BBQ Sauce.
Frozen Breakfast Burrito - To Go$4.00
1/4lb Smoked Bratwurst$10.00
1/4lb Bratwurst smoked & grilled over charcoal and served on a toasted roll with your choice of toppings at the condiment bar.
Make it a Knuckl Sammich and top it with smoked pork or brisket!
Toppings & Sauces available:
Sauerkraut, chopped onion, pickled jalapenos, house made Carolina mustard sauce & Boar's Head Deli mustard and house made Sweet & Tangy BBQ Sauce.

Kalispell MT

SundayClosed
Monday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
