Kristina's Kitchen
Wide range of breakfast, lunch, bakery, coffee and smoothie options!
35581 Atlantic Ave
Popular Items
Location
35581 Atlantic Ave
Millville DE
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Theatre
Dickens Magic Parlor
Good Earth Market
Restaurant and Market surrounded by gardens with a chef driven menu utilizing our coastal farmers, fishermen, and purveyors. Casual, friendly service paired with an elegant menu.
Craft cocktails and beautiful wine list.
Difebo's Bethany Restaurant
Modern Coastal Italian Cuisine
DiFebo's Market
Come in and enjoy!