Kristina's Kitchen

Wide range of breakfast, lunch, bakery, coffee and smoothie options!

35581 Atlantic Ave

Popular Items

Tuna Salad Sandwich$8.50
Lightly toasted bread, bagel or flour wrap with our house made Skipjack tuna salad (contains onion), lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Chicken Salad Sandwich (contains nuts)$8.50
Lightly toasted bread, bagel or flour wrap with our house made chicken salad (contains walnuts and onion), lettuce, tomato and mayo.
GF DF Blueberry Muffin$4.50
Nova Bagel$8.00
LIghtly toasted bagel with cream cheese, smoked salmon, capers, red onion and scallions.
BLT$8.75
Lightly toasted bread, bagel or flour wrap with a generous portion of peppered bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and Sean's secret sauce.
Turkey Club$10.00
Lightly toasted bread with deli style turkey, bacon, lettuce. tomato, mayo and Sean's secret sauce.
Hungry Man Breakfast Bowl (GF)$9.75
Roasted potatoes, scrambled eggs, sauteed peppers & onions, chopped bacon, sausage and cheese.
Breakfast Sandwich$4.75
Two fried eggs on your choice of bread, or bagel. Add meat and cheese for an additional cost.
Meat Lovers Lunch Burritto$9.50
Flour wrap filled with rice & beans, chicken or beef, sauteed peppers & onions, mixed greens, tomatoes and cheese.
Meat Lovers Breakfast Quesadilla$9.50
Flour wrap filled with scrambled eggs, sauteed peppers & onions, bacon, sausage and cheese.
Location

35581 Atlantic Ave

Millville DE

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
