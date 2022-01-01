Go
Sylvain

Sylvain is an unruly southern bistro for locals in the French Quarter with inspired cocktails that riff on the classics. Here, we laugh loudly, shoot whiskey and linger amongst friends old and new.

FRENCH FRIES

625 Chartres St • $$

Avg 4.4 (3290 reviews)

Popular Items

Cast Iron Cornbread$7.00
Spicy Three Brother Cane Syrup Butter
Pappardelle Bolognese$18.00
Housemade Pasta, Grana Padano
House-Cut Fries$7.00
House-Cut Fries, Garlic Aioli
Endive Salad$13.00
Parmesan Vinaigrette, Soft Herbs, Poached Egg, Fried Bread
Hubig's Hand Pies$8.00
Seasonal Filling, Cinnamon/Sugar Glaze
Dinner for Two (2)$45.00
Market Salad & Cornbread | Choose Two (2): Sylvain Burger, Chicken Sandwich, Crispy Pork Belly
Mexican Firing Squad (Single)$11.00
Cimarron Blanco Tequila, Pomegranate, Lime, Bittermen’s Hellfire Bitters
House-Cut Fries$7.00
House Cut Fries, Garlic Aioli
Chicken Sandwich$17.00
House Hot Sauce, Dill Pickles, Fries
Sylvain Burger$17.00
Extra Sharp Cheddar, Dill Pickles, Fries
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Family-Friendly
Casual
Formal
Romantic
Cozy
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

625 Chartres St

New Orleans LA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
