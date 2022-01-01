La Herradura
Come in and enjoy!
TACOS • GRILL
959 Morton Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
959 Morton Ave
Bardstown KY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
ON-THE-GO Foods
Come in and enjoy!
Bourbon Brick Oven Grill And Sports Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Mammys Kitchen
Family Owned. Family Operated.
Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner, & Late Night.
Happiness is Homemade
Harrison Smith House
Harrison-Smith House is a historic home and event space in Bardstown, Kentucky. We host events for groups of all sizes, year round. Our menus reflect the rich agricultural heritage of the bluegrass, and incorporate traditional ingredients and recipes. Bourbon is always highlighted, in cocktails, neat, or paired with food. We look forward to hosting your next dinner at Harrison-Smith House!