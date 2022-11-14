Restaurant header imageView gallery

On-The-GO Foods - MOKH

15 Reviews

$$$

458 E Stephen Foster Ave

Bardstown, KY 40004

Order Again

Drinks

Bottle Soda

$1.75

Bottled Water

$1.50

Coffee

$1.25

Cup of Ice

$0.35

Reg. Tea

$1.49

Lg. Tea

$1.99

32oz Drink

$2.11

20 oz Drink(fountain)

$1.89

Gallon Tea

Sweet Tea Gallon

$3.99

Unsweet Tea Gallon

$3.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
458 E Stephen Foster Ave, Bardstown, KY 40004

