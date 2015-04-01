Main picView gallery

Toogie's Table 418 East Stephen Foster Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

418 East Stephen Foster Avenue

Bardstown, KY 40004

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Vodka

Tito's

$9.00

Wheatley

$9.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Grey Goose Orange

$10.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Stoli Vanilla

$10.00

Van Gogh Espresso

$10.00

Belvedere

$12.00

Gin

Hendricks

$12.00

Botanist

$12.00

Caorunn

$14.00

New Riff Kentucky Wild

$10.00

Empress

$10.00

Roku Gin

$10.00

Kentucky WIld

$10.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Monks Road Barrel Aged

$12.00

Monks Road 6

$12.00

Rum

Bacardi

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Malibu

$9.00

Sailor Jerry

$10.00

Goslings Black Seal

$10.00

Plantation 5 Yr

$12.00

Tequila and Mezcal

Patron

$12.00

Don Julio.

$14.00

Del Maguey Mezcal

$11.00

Lunazul

$9.00

El Jimador

$10.00

Bourbon

Bakers

$14.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$14.00

Bernheim

$12.00Out of stock

Bookers

$22.00Out of stock

Cream of kentucky 1843

$110.00

Elijah Craig

$12.00

Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel

$17.00

Evan Williams 1783

$10.00

Evan Williams BIB

$12.00

Evan Williams Black

$9.00

Evan Williams Small

$12.00

Ezra Brooks

$12.00

Fighting Cock

$10.00

Heaven Hill 7yr

$24.00

Henry McKenna 10ys BIB

$14.00Out of stock

IW Harper

$14.00

Jim Beam Rye

$10.00

Jim Beam White

$9.00

Johnny Drum

$14.00

JTS Brown

$10.00

JW Dant

$10.00

Kentucky Owl

$86.00

Kentucky Vintage

$14.00

Knob Creek 12

$28.00

Knob Creek 18yr

$98.00

Knob Creek 9yr

$12.00

Larceny

$10.00

Legent

$12.00

Little Book Ch. 6

$105.00

Makers 101

$18.00

Makers 46 Cask

$22.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Mellow Corn

$10.00

Noahs Mill

$16.00

Old Bardstown

$14.00

Old Bardstown Estate

$16.00

Old Fitzgerald

$10.00

Old GrandDad BIB

$10.00

Pure Kentucky

$16.00

Rebel Yell

$10.00

Rowans Creek

$20.00

VOB 1792 BIB

$15.00Out of stock

VOB 1792 Small Batch

$15.00

Willet Pot Still

$15.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Makers 46

$11.00

Monks Road Wheat

$14.00

Monks Road 6yr

$30.00

Milane & Greene

$10.00

Elijah Craig 18

$105.00

Rye

Elijah Craig Rye

$12.00

Jim Beam Rye

$10.00

Knob Creek Rye

$14.00

Old Overholt BIB

$10.00

Pikesville Rye

$12.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$10.00

Sazerac

$12.00

Very Old St. Nick 8yr

$95.00

Very Old St. Nick Sum Rye

$105.00

Willet Estate Rye

$24.00

Liqueurs and Amari

Chambord

$10.00

Disarrano

$10.00

Suze

$11.00

Italicus

$11.00

Crème Yvette

$11.00

Green Chartreuse

$12.00

Yellow Chartreuse

$12.00

St. Germaine

$11.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Bailey's

$10.00

Pama

$10.00

Averna Amaro

$12.00

Contratto Bitter

$10.00

Contratto Aperitif

$10.00

Contratto Vermouth Americano

$10.00

Contratto Bianco Vermouth

$10.00

Carpano Antica

$10.00

Punt e Mes

$12.00

Fernet Branca

$10.00

Cardamaro

$11.00

Sfumato Rabarbaro

$11.00

Amaro Nonino

$12.00

Maurin Quina

$11.00

Domaine due Canton

$9.00

Amaro Montenegro

$11.00

Dumante

$10.00

Luxardo Marachino

$10.00

Meletti

$11.00

Velvet Falernum

$11.00

Sorel

$11.00

Dolin Dry Vermouth

$8.00

Dolin Blanc Vermouth

$8.00

Angostura

$9.00

Classic Cocktails

Appletini

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Daiquiri

$10.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$10.00

Gimlet

$10.00

Hot Toddy

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$16.00

Madras

$10.00

Margarita

$10.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mint Julep

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Rob Roy

$12.00

Sazerac

$12.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

Sea Breeze

$10.00

Sidecar

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

White Russian

$10.00

Black Russian

$10.00

Kentucky Mule

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

French 75

$10.00

Wine by the Glass

GLS Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

GLS Chardonnay

$11.00

GLS Riesling

$14.00

GLS Pinot Grigio

$12.00

BTG Feature

$16.00

GLS Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00

GLS Pinot Project

$10.00

GLS Merlot

$12.00

GLS Chianti

$14.00

Luca Moscato

$9.00

Jeio Prosecco

$10.00

Anniversary Toast Pour

Wine by the Bottle

Sean Minor Cabernet

$38.00

Foxglove Cabernet

$60.00

J. Lohr Cabernet

$75.00

Legit Cabernet

$105.00

Post Parade Cabernet

$110.00

Mayacamas Cabernet

$299.00

Pinot Project

$39.00

Diora Pinot Noir

$52.00

Merry Edwards Pinot Noir

$145.00

Alexander Valley Merlot

$48.00

Ramsay Merlot

$52.00

Heron Pinot Noir

$60.00

Hayes Valley Merlot

$42.00

En Route Pinot Noir

$145.00

Copain Chardonnay

$38.00

Le Garenne Sauvignon Blanc

$39.00

Ryan Patrick Pinot Grigio

$42.00

Rias Albarino

$45.00

Gruner Veitliner

$45.00

Sorisso Chardonnay Blend

$49.00

Cavalchina Trebbiano Blend

$55.00

Ravines Reisling

$56.00

Talley Chardonnay

$70.00

Domaine Pierre Sancerre

$65.00

Luca Bosio Moscato

$32.00

Jeio Prosecco

$39.00

Tenuta Frizzante Bianco

$47.00

Victorine Cremant de Bourgogne

$60.00

Salad Days

$49.00

Serio Nebbiolo

$60.00

Requiem Red Blend

$56.00

22 Pirates Blend

$68.00

Atmosphere Cabernet Franc

$48.00

Valiano Chianti

$45.00

Tolaini Sangiovese

$54.00

Piccolomini Cab

$73.00

Vidal Cotes du Rhone

$40.00

Voghera Barbera

$48.00

CLos du Mont Olivet

$59.00

La Rioja Alta Rioja

$72.00

Field Recordings Fiction

$62.00

Beer

Bud

$6.00

Bud Lite

$6.00

Hazy But Lazy

$9.00

KY Bourbon Ale

$9.00

Malice Hard Cider

$9.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Truculent Ginger & Lime

$8.00

Wheezing the Juice

$9.00

White Girl Waster

$9.00

You, Me & Mr.PB

$9.00

Monnik IPA

$6.00

Monnik Pilsner

$6.00

Dessert Cocktails

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Bourbon Cream Coffee

$10.00

Chocolate Martini

$12.00

Port

Kopke Ruby Port

$10.00

Kopke Tawny

$12.00

Kopke 10yr Tawny

$14.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Nestled within the rich history of Bardstown KY, Toogie's Table reimagines southern cooking, evolving classic recipes for the contemporary palette. In collaboration with the incredible farmers and distillers of Kentucky, this farm to table kitchen continues the comfort and quality of the former Kurtz Restaurant, a local favorite for over 80 years. The “home” of the legendary skillet fried chicken, Toogie’s Table offers a warm hug to locals and travelers, setting the table for wonderful meals and unforgettable conversations. Toogie’s is a community of foodies and bourbon epicures with a passion for good people, good food, and good booze.

Location

418 East Stephen Foster Avenue, Bardstown, KY 40004

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Old Kentucky Home Country Club - Bardstown, KY
orange starNo Reviews
529 E Stephen Foster Ave Bardstown, KY 40004
View restaurantnext
On-The-GO Foods - MOKH
orange star4.1 • 15
458 E Stephen Foster Ave Bardstown, KY 40004
View restaurantnext
Scout & Scholar Brewing, Co
orange starNo Reviews
112 West Flaget Street Bardstown, KY 40004
View restaurantnext
Fresh Coffee, Pastries & More - Historic Bardstown, KY
orange star4.8 • 288
114 N 3rd Street Bardstown, KY 40004
View restaurantnext
Mammy's Kitchen & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
116 W. Stephen Foster Ave. Bardstown, KY 40004
View restaurantnext
On-The-GO Foods
orange starNo Reviews
900 Nutter Drive Bardstown, KY 40004
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bardstown

La Herradura
orange star4.6 • 1,512
959 Morton Ave Bardstown, KY 40004
View restaurantnext
BJ's Steakhouse
orange star4.4 • 952
201 Camptown Rd Bardstown, KY 40004
View restaurantnext
El Jimador Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 947
1009 Granite Dr Bardstown, KY 40004
View restaurantnext
Bardstown Bourbon Company Kitchen & Bar - 1500 Parkway Drive
orange star4.9 • 293
1500 Parkway Drive Bardstown, KY 40004
View restaurantnext
Fresh Coffee, Pastries & More - Historic Bardstown, KY
orange star4.8 • 288
114 N 3rd Street Bardstown, KY 40004
View restaurantnext
On-The-GO Foods - MOKH
orange star4.1 • 15
458 E Stephen Foster Ave Bardstown, KY 40004
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bardstown
Elizabethtown
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Radcliff
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
No reviews yet
Shelbyville
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Louisville
review star
Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)
Crestwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Jeffersonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Prospect
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
New Albany
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston