Toogie's Table 418 East Stephen Foster Avenue

Restaurant info

Nestled within the rich history of Bardstown KY, Toogie's Table reimagines southern cooking, evolving classic recipes for the contemporary palette. In collaboration with the incredible farmers and distillers of Kentucky, this farm to table kitchen continues the comfort and quality of the former Kurtz Restaurant, a local favorite for over 80 years. The “home” of the legendary skillet fried chicken, Toogie’s Table offers a warm hug to locals and travelers, setting the table for wonderful meals and unforgettable conversations. Toogie’s is a community of foodies and bourbon epicures with a passion for good people, good food, and good booze.