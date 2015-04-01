Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mammy's Kitchen & Bar

review star

No reviews yet

116 W. Stephen Foster Ave.

Bardstown, KY 40004

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Reg Coffee

$1.99

Decaf Coffee

$1.99

Water

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Kids Drink

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Big Red

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Peach Tea

$2.99

Raspberry Tea

$2.99

Milk

$3.99

Orange Juice

$3.99

Chocolate Milk

$3.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$3.99

Tomato Juice

$3.99

Shirley Temple

$3.99

GingerAle

$3.99

Cranberry

$3.99

Arnold Palmer

$3.99

Gallon Sweet Tea

$10.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.99

Bottled Beverages

Ale-8-One

$4.00

$1 Bottle Wter

$1.00Out of stock

Freddies Root Beer

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$5.00Out of stock

Bottled Water

$2.00Out of stock

Goslings Ginger Beer

$3.00

Gallon Tea

$10.00

Gallon Lemonade

$10.00

Breakfast Entrees

Early Bird

$11.99

Big Bird

$13.99

Breakfast Bowl

$12.99

Country Breakfast

$13.99

Country Fried Steak

$13.99

Hangover Skillet

$15.99

Breakfast Hot Brown

$15.99

Mammys Eggs Benedict

$14.99

Homemade Eggs Benedict smother is Hollandaise...

Steak & Eggs

$14.99

Sweet Street

$13.99

Ky Country Ham Breakfast

$14.99

Eggs Benedict Chorizo Style

$14.99

Eggs Benedict Vegetarian Style

$14.99

Breakfast Sandwiches

Bacon Biscuit

$4.99

BLT

$9.99

Country Ham Sandwich

$9.99

Fried Egg Sandwich

$7.99

Sausage Biscuit

$4.99

The Thelma

$9.99

Two Biscuits & Homemade Sausage Gravy

$9.99

Bacon Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$7.99

Sausage Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$7.99

Bologna and Cheese Sandwich

$7.99

BLTE With FGT

$9.99

Shaved Country Ham Biscuit

$8.99

Dads Bradfordsville Special Sandwich

$8.99

Mammy's Sammich

$10.99

French Breakfest Sammich

$11.99

Breakfast Sides & Extras

Bacon

$5.49

Biscuit

$1.99

Fried Bologna

$3.99

City Ham

$4.99

Country Ham

$6.99

English Muffin

$3.99

French Toast (1)

$5.99

French Toast (2)

$10.99

Fried Apples

$4.49

Fruit

$6.99

Grits

$4.99

Hash Browns

$4.99

Home Fries

$4.49

Loaded Hash Browns

$5.49

One Biscuit & Gravy

$4.99

One Egg

$3.99

Sausage

$5.49

Sausage Gravy

$3.99

Side Of Toast

$2.99

Oatmeal

$6.99

Specialty Oatmeal

$11.99

Two Eggs

$7.99

Hash Brown Casserole

$7.99

Muffin

$4.99

side of mornay

$2.49

Pappys Homemade Oatmeal granola and Muffin

$11.99

Blueberries

$2.99

Tots

$3.49

B

Omelets

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$12.99

Meat & Veggie Omelet

$12.99

Philly Steak Omelet

$11.99

Spinach & Mushroom Omelet

$11.99

Veggie Omelet

$10.99

Western Omelet

$13.99

Wild Western

$14.99

Sausage & Cheese Omlet

$11.99

Bacon Cheese Omlet

$11.99

Chrizo Omlet

$12.99

Bologna & Cheese Omelet

$11.99

Pancake, Waffles, French Toast

Belgian Waffle

$9.99

Blueberry Pancake

$12.99

Bourbon-Bon Pancake

$14.99

Buttermilk Pancake

$11.99

Chocolate Chip Pancake

$12.99

Cinnabon Pancake

$13.99

Fried Apple Pancake

$12.99

Rainbow Sprinkle Pancake

$11.99

Speciality French Toast

$10.99

Speciality Pancake

$10.99

Stuffed French Toast

$11.99

Cinnamon Roll Skillet

$14.99

Appetizers

Free App Tourism Center

12 Wings

$14.99

6 Wings

$8.99

Bacon Cheese Tots

$14.99

Chips & Salsa

$9.99

Double Dipper

$10.99

Fried Green Tomatoes

$10.99

Fried Pickles

$10.99

Loaded BBQ Nachos

$14.99

ONION RINGS APP

$8.99

Pimento Cheese & Cornbread

$8.99

Pork Rinds

$9.99

SAMPLER PLATTER

$17.99

Fried Avocado

$6.99

Chorizo Pork Rinds

$14.99

Bologna & Cheese App

$11.99

6 Wings Special

$3.00Out of stock

12 Wings Special

$6.00Out of stock

10 Wings Special

$5.00Out of stock

Pork Rinds Special

12 Butterfly Shrimp Platter

$15.99

Bacon Cheese Fries

$9.99

Burgers

BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.99

Bourbon Burger

$11.99

Breakfast Burger

$11.99

Classic Cheeseburger

$10.99

Cowboy Burger

$11.99

HotBrown Burger

$12.99Out of stock

Jalapeño Burger

$11.99

Patti Melt Burger

$11.99

Plain Hamburger

$9.99

Southern Burger

$11.99

Mushroom and Swiss Burger

$11.99

Ky Cornbread Mafia Burger

$12.99

Sandwiches

Baby Brown

$12.99

BBQ Pulled Pork

$10.99

Best Grilled Cheese EVER

$9.99

BLT

$9.99

Chicken Salad Melt

$10.99

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.99

Cod Sandwich

$9.99Out of stock

Crispy Bourbon Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Crispy Ck Sandwich

$10.99

Fried Bologna & Cheese W/ Saute Onion

$9.99

Grilled BOURBON Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Grilled BUFFALO Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Hot Ham & Swiss

$12.99

Judges Club

$10.99

KY BLT

$10.99

Mammys Stuffed Tomato

$9.99

Philly Cheese Steak

$10.99

Pimento Sandwich

$8.99

Regular Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Reuben

$10.99

Steak Sandwich

$13.99

Cottage Cheese Stuffed Tom

$8.99

Soup & Salad

Crispy Chicken Finger Salad

$11.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.99

House Salad

$7.99

Pinto Beans & Cornbread

$6.99+

Soup & Salad

$7.99+

Soup of the Day

$6.99+

Spinach Salad

$8.99

Baked Tater

$4.00

Ceaser Salad

Out of stock

Grilled Cheese 1.99

$1.99

Kitchen Dinners

Bourbon CHICKEN Dinner

$15.99

Bourbon PORK Chops

$17.99

Chicken Finger Platter

$11.99

Chicken Fried Chicken

$15.99

Chicken-N-Waffles

$15.99

Country Fried STEAK

$14.99

Dinner Hot Brown

$15.99

Fried Pork Chops

$16.99

Grilled Pork Chops

$16.99

Smothered Chicken

$15.99

Prime Rib

$24.99

Steak

12oz Rib Eye Steak

$22.99

6oz Rib Eye Steak

$15.99

Kids Meal

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.99

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$7.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Hamburger

$5.99

Kids MacNCheese

$5.99

Kids Pulled Pork Sandwich

$6.99Out of stock

Kids Waffle

$6.99

Kids Salad

$5.99

Individual Sides

Mashed Pot & Gravy

$4.99

Mashed Potatoes-No Gravy

$4.99

Green Beans

$4.99

Fried Apples

$4.99

Coleslaw

$4.99

Cornbread

$4.99

French Fries

$4.99

Tater Tots

$4.99

3 FGT

$5.99

Steamed Broccoli

$5.99

Brussels Sprouts

$5.99

MacNCheese

$4.99

Applesauce

$4.99

Potato Chips

$2.49

Home Fries

$4.99

Onion Straws

$4.99

Sauteed Mushrooms

$5.99

Side of Chicken Salad

$7.99

Scoop Of Pimento

$7.99

Corn

$4.99

Sweet Potato Casserole

$2.99

Pan Cornbread

$3.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$5.99

Loaded Baked Tater

$3.99

Plain Baked Tater

$2.99

Scallop Taters

$3.99

Broccoli Cass

Extras

Side of Brown Gravy

$1.99

Extra Dressing

$0.99

Extra Sauce

$0.99

Fried Egg

$2.49

Nacho Cheese

$1.99

Pickle Slice

$1.99

Xtra Topping

$0.59

Sauteed Onions

$1.99

Sautéed Mushrooms

$4.99

Side of Jalapenos

$1.99

Slice of Bacon

$1.99

Texas Toast

$1.99

Side of White Gravy

$1.99

Piece Pan Cornbread

$1.99

Bar Fry

Sliced Tomatoes

$2.99

Tuesday

Open Face Roast Beef

$11.99

Meatloaf

$11.99

Baked Spaghetti

$11.99

CFS

$11.99

CFC

$11.99

Pot Roast

$11.99

Chicken Pot Pie

$11.99

Sloppy Joe

$11.99

Chicken Enchilada

$11.99

Crab Salad On English Muffin

$9.99

Stuffed Green Pepp

$11.99

Cod Dinner

$11.99

Pie

Chocolate Pie

$5.99

Coconut Pie

$5.99

Butterscotch Pie

$5.99

Lemon Pie

$5.99

Chocolate Chip Cookies For 2

$8.99

Birthday Pie

Doughnut Holes

$6.00

Peanutbutter Chocolate Pie

$6.00

Cobbler

Cobbler

$4.99

Whole Cakes/Pies

Whole Chocolate Pie

$24.99

Whole Coconut Pie

$24.99

Whole Butterscotch Pie

$24.99

Whole Lemon Pie

$24.99

Ice Cream

Ice Cream For 2

$8.99
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Family Owned. Family Operated. Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner, & Late Night. Happiness is Homemade

Location

116 W. Stephen Foster Ave., Bardstown, KY 40004

Directions

Gallery
Mammys Kitchen image
Mammys Kitchen image
Mammys Kitchen image
Mammys Kitchen image

