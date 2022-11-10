Restaurant header imageView gallery

On-The-GO Foods

review star

No reviews yet

900 Nutter Drive

Bardstown, KY 40004

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Tasty Turkey
Chicken Salad
Ky Club

*DELIVERY ORDERS MUST BE PLACED BY 10AM*

Delivery Is Only Currently Available for Factories, Schools, & Business Customers. If you would like to have your business or shift added, please call us at 502-348-8081

Click here to pick your BUSINESS

Click here to pick your FACTORY

Click here to pick your SCHOOL

Large Sandwich Combo - includes 1 side and 1 dessert

Comes with 1 side & dessert
Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$10.00

Pimento Cheese

$10.00

Ky Club

$10.00

Ham, bacon & cheddar with lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Turkey & Bacon Wrap

$10.00

Red pepper hummus, Spinach, Avocados, Cucumbers, Shredded Carrots, on a Spinach tortilla.

Tasty Turkey

Tasty Turkey

$10.00

Turkey, bacon, and swiss with lettuce, tomato, and honey Dijon dressing

Large Sandwich - a la carte

Roast Beef & Cheddar

Roast Beef & Cheddar

$7.00Out of stock

King’s Hawaiian buns, shaved roasted top round, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, horseradish mayo

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$7.00

Pimento Cheese

$7.00
Tasty Turkey

Tasty Turkey

$7.00

Turkey, bacon, and swiss with lettuce, tomato, and honey Dijon dressing

Turkey & Bacon Wrap

$7.00

Red Pepper Hummus, Spinach, Avocado, Cucumber, Shredded Carrots, on a Spinach Tortilla

KY Club

$7.00

Ham, cheddar cheese and bacon topped with lettuce and tomato on a hawaiian bun

Half Sandwich - a la carte

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$5.00

Pimento Cheese

$5.00
Tasty Turkey

Tasty Turkey

$5.00

Turkey, bacon, and swiss with lettuce, tomato, and honey Dijon dressing

Turkey & Bacon Wrap

$5.00

KY Club

$5.00

Half Sandwich & Soup - Half a sandwich with a cup of chili or the soup of the week.

Chicken Salad

$8.50

Pimento Cheese

$8.50

Tasty Turkey

$8.50

KY Club

$8.50

Large Salad Combo

Comes with choice of 1 dessert
Classic Cobb

Classic Cobb

$10.00

Garden Salad

$10.00

Spring mix, cucumbers. shredded carrots, tomatoes, cheese, with Blue Cheese Dressing

Super Spinach

Super Spinach

$10.00
Southern Apple

Southern Apple

$10.00

Spring mix, cranberries, pecans, gala apples, goat cheese with poppyseed dressing

Small Salad

Classic Cobb

Classic Cobb

$6.50

Garden salad

$6.50

Spring mix, tomatoes, cucumber, onion, carrots, cheese, and blue cheese dressing

Super Spinach

Super Spinach

$6.50
Chicken Salad Salad

Chicken Salad Salad

$5.75
Southern Apple

Southern Apple

$6.50

Soup

Chili

$4.50

Soup of the Week -

$4.50

Sides

House Chips

$1.50

Lay's Potato Chips

$1.50

Harvest Cheddar Sun Chips

$1.50

Ruffles Sour Cream & Cheddar

$1.50

Miss Vickie's Salt & Vinegar

$1.50Out of stock

Miss Vickie's Sea Salt Kettle Chips

$1.50

Miss Vickie's Smokehouse BBQ

$1.50

Bacon Potato Salad

$1.50Out of stock

Fruit Cup

$1.50

Pasta Salad

$1.50

Lg Dressing

$1.00

Sm Dressing

$0.50

Croutons

$0.50

Parfait

$4.50

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.50

White Chocolate Macadamia Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Double Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

Chocolate Fudge Brownie

$2.00

Fruit & Yogurt Parfait

$1.50

M&M Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.00Out of stock

Sugar Cookie

$1.50Out of stock

Sweet & Salty Cookie

$2.00

Oatmeal cookie filled with butterscotch chips, chocolate chips, pretzels, and potato chips to make the perfect sweet and salty mix.

Drinks

Bottled Soda

Sweet Tea

$1.49

Unsweet Tea

$1.49

Gallon Sweet Tea

$3.99

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$3.99

Bottled Water

$1.50

By The Pound Options

1# Chicken Salad

$8.99

1# Pimento Cheese

$7.99

1# Pasta Salad

$4.99

1# Potato Salad

$5.99

1# House Chips

$4.99

Take n Bake

Sm. Lasagna

$15.00Out of stock

Lg Lasagna

$30.00

Sm Hot Brown

$15.00

Lg Hot Brown

$30.00

Sm. Baked Ziti

$15.00

Lg Baked Ziti

$30.00Out of stock

Sm. Pulled BBQ

$15.00

Lg. Pulled BBQ

$30.00

Sm. Buffalo Chicken Dip

$15.00

Lg. Buffalo Chicken Dip

$30.00

Extras

House Chips

$1.50

Lay's Potato Chips

$1.50

Harvest Cheddar Sun Chips

$1.50

Ruffles Sour Cream & Cheddar

$1.50

Miss Vickie's Salt & Vinegar

$1.50

Miss Vickie's Sea Salt Kettle Chips

$1.50

Miss Vickie's Smokehouse BBQ

$1.50

Fruit Cup

$1.50

Pasta Salad

$1.50

Potato Salad

$1.50

Lg Dressing

$1.00

Sm Dressing

$0.50

Croutons

$0.50

Baked Lays

$1.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

900 Nutter Drive, Bardstown, KY 40004

Directions

Gallery
ON-THE-GO Foods image
ON-THE-GO Foods image

