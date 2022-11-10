On-The-GO Foods
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
900 Nutter Drive, Bardstown, KY 40004
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Fresh Coffee, Pastries & More - Historic Bardstown, KY
4.8 • 288
114 N 3rd Street Bardstown, KY 40004
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Bardstown
Bardstown Bourbon Company Kitchen & Bar - 1500 Parkway Drive
4.9 • 293
1500 Parkway Drive Bardstown, KY 40004
View restaurant
Fresh Coffee, Pastries & More - Historic Bardstown, KY
4.8 • 288
114 N 3rd Street Bardstown, KY 40004
View restaurant