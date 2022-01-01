Lakeside Cafe and Liquors
Our café & liquor store offers a fun and nostalgic atmosphere providing the convenience to allow our customers to explore great wines, spirits and a large selection of chilled beers and seltzers while enjoying a morning coffee or nitro from our coffee bar. Lunch and dinner offers chef inspired sandwiches, entrees and a large selection of gourmet cheeses, breads and sides perfect for eating in, taking out, or enjoying on the patio overlooking the Hiahilia lake.
129 North Route 31
Popular Items
Location
129 North Route 31
Pennington NJ
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Piccolo Trattoria
We strive to exceed your expectations. Our menu is prepared with quality ingredients and every dish is made to order. Come in and enjoy!
Mizuki Asian Bistro
The home of the most delicious Asian cuisine and freshest sushi.
It's Nutts
Come on in and enjoy!
Marsilio's Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!