Lakeside Cafe and Liquors

Our café & liquor store offers a fun and nostalgic atmosphere providing the convenience to allow our customers to explore great wines, spirits and a large selection of chilled beers and seltzers while enjoying a morning coffee or nitro from our coffee bar. Lunch and dinner offers chef inspired sandwiches, entrees and a large selection of gourmet cheeses, breads and sides perfect for eating in, taking out, or enjoying on the patio overlooking the Hiahilia lake.

129 North Route 31

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pomodoro$10.00
Traditional tomato pie- Fresh Mozzarella, Light Sauce, EVOO & Fresh Basil
Bacon Egg & Cheese$6.50
Bacon, egg & white cheddar cheese served on a round roll.
Pork Roll Egg & Cheese$6.50
Pork roll, egg & white cheddar cheese served on a round roll.
Turkey & Brie$12.00
Roast Turkey, warmed Brie, Arugula, & Fig Jam on a toasted Roll.
Hopewell Turkey$10.00
Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce & Tomato & Hopewell Sauce on a warmed Roll.
Italian$10.00
Roasted Ham, Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers with Basil Balsamic Dressing. Served on a warmed Roll.
Bar Pie$10.00
Shredded Mozzarella & Pepperoni
Classic Turkey Club Sub$10.99
Turkey, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, & Mayo
Spicy Chicken$10.00
Roasted Chicken smoothered in Hot Hopewell Sauce, Cucumber with Blue cheese dressing rolled in a Whole Wheat Wrap.
Breakfast Wrap$6.00
Bacon, egg, cheddar cheese, & hash brown on a wheat wrap.
Location

129 North Route 31

Pennington NJ

Sunday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

