Tino's Artisan Pizza Co. - Kingston
1,196 Reviews
$$
4428 Rt. 27 N
Kingston, NJ 08528
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Bevande
1L Still water
1L Sparkling water
Small Still
Club Soda
Shangri La Tea
Half & Half
Lemonade
Zevia Diet Cola
Mexican Coke
Blood Orange
Limonata
Blueberry Soda
Ginger Ale
Lemon-Lime
Root Beer
Black Cherry
Orange Soda
Orange Cream
Cream
Apple Juice
Orange Juice
Milk
Outside Beverage Charge
Caffe
Antipasti
The Real Antipasto
Italian salumi & cheeses, marinated vegetables, olives.
Eggplant Rollatini
Breaded eggplant, impastata ricotta, fresh mozzarella, italian seasonings, organic tomato sauce.
Mamma's Meatballs
Grass fed beef, veal & pork. Served with sunday sauce and shaved parm.
Traditional Bruschetta
Chopped heirloom grape tomatoes, EVOO, basil, garlic served on a roman flatbread.
Truffled Agave & Goat Cheese Bruschetta
Goat cheese, truffle oil honey, cracked black pepper served on a roman flatbread.
Chicken Bites
Gluten-free breaded, oven baked. Served with choice of agave mustard or tomato sauce
Missy's Garlicky Bread
Choice of 7 grain, ciabatta, focaccia, seasoned with garlic evoo, parsley. Choice to add provolone for $1.
Fiori di Zucca
Zucchini flowers stuffed with fresh mozzarella & battered, pesto.
Arancini (Bites)
Bite-sized oven baked rice balls stuffed with mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, green peas and champignon mushrooms. Served with tomato sauce
Truffle Gnocchi Bites
Oven-baked gnocchi stuffed with porcini mushroom, grana padano cheese, and truffle. Served with beef demi-glaze.
Burrata
Fresh mozzarella ball with a creamy center, proscuitto, baby arugula, pears, balsamic pearls, evoo, basil, italian seasoning
Vegano
Beets, haricot verts, croutons, almonds, red onions, EVOO & italian seasonings.
Proscuitto Rollatini
Proscuitto slices stuffed with pesto goat cheese, mixed greens, balsamic reduction, roasted red peppers.
Bread
Soup of the Day
Authentic dumplings, sliced celery, julienne carrots, diced onions and Parmesan cheese with roasted chicken in a creamy chicken base.
Insalate
Beet
Beets, goat cheese, walnuts, baby argula, balsamic vinaigrette.
Caesar
Organic lettuce, our caesar dressing, parmigiano reggiano, homemade croutons.
Greco
Feta, kalamata olives, tomato, cucumber, red onion, organic lettuce, seasoned red wine vinegar, EVOO.
Quinoa Bowl
Haricot verts,quinoa,fresh mozzarella, roasted red pepper,sun dried tomatoes,roasted zucchini,grilled artichokes,seasoned red wine vinegar & EVOO
La Pera
Fresh pears, gorgonzola, walnuts, red onions, spring mix, balsamic vinaigrette.
Octopus
Served chilled. Kalmata olives, capers, red onion, celery, parsley, garlic, lemon, EVOO, baby arugula, italian seasonings.
Ahi Tuna
Contadino
Thin slices of proscuitto, mixed greens, balsamic vinaigrette, shaved parmigiano, EVOO, balsamic reduction.
Small Side Salad
Spring mix, cucumbers, sliced tomatoes, tossed in balsamic vinaigrette.
Small Caesar
Large Side Salad
Spring Mix, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Red Pizza
Tino's Margherita
(RED) Traditional pie: Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, EVOO, basil.
Kids Tino
(RED) Light Tomato sauce, extra mozzarella cheese, light drizzle of EVOO.
Puglia
(RED) Tomato sauce, burrata cheese, EVOO, basil
Sicilian Tomato Pie
(RED) 9” Focaccia crust, Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarela, oregano, grated parm, EVOO No additional toppings allowed.
Parm Pie
(RED) Tomato sauce, breaded eggplant, fresh mozzarella, shaved parm, EVOO, basil.
Meatballer
(RED) Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, meatballs, EVOO, basil.
Dora
(RED) Tomato sauce, fresh mozarrella, sausage, pepperoni.
Tartufo
(RED) Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, sausage, cremini mushrooms, white truffle oil.
Amatriciana
(RED) Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic, red onions, pancetta, basil, EVOO.
Antonia
(RED) Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, salami, EVOO.
Marinara
(RED) Tomato sauce, roasted garlic, EVOO, oregano. (no cheese)
Napolitana
(RED) "Salty heaven": Tomato sauce, anchovies, capers, kalamata olives, garlic, EVOO, shaved parmigiano.
White Pizza
Roman Zucchini
Roman flatbread, shaved parmigiano, marinated roasted zucchini, evoo, basil
Bori
(WHITE) Provolone, ricotta, roasted garlic, baby spinach, artichoke hearts, red onion.
Raffaella
(WHITE) Fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic, hot pepperoncino paste, EVOO, shaved parmigiano.
Pesto Pomodoro
(WHITE) Fresh mozzarella, pesto marinated diced plum tomatoes, balsamic reduction.
X Pie
(WHITE) Crimini mushrooms, shiitake mushrooms, provolone cheese, white truffle oil, parsley.
Cacio e Pepe
(WHITE) Fresh Mozzarella, shaved parmigiano, pecorino romano crema, black peppercorns, evoo
Ruchetta
(WHITE) Fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, baby arugula, shaved parm, balsamic reduction, EVOO.
Caprino
(WHITE) Goat cheese, fresh mozzarella, red onions, roasted red peppers, EVOO.
Nonna
(WHITE) Gorgonzola, mozzarella, ricotta, provolone, fresh tomatoes, EVOO, basil.
Vegan Pizza Special
Vegan Mozzarella, Artichokes, Zucchini, Roasted Red peppers, EVOO, Basil
Arieh’s Pizza
Sandwiches
Vincenzina
Fresh mozzarella, roasted pepper, sun-dried tomatoes, red onions, baby arugula, EVOO, balsamic reduction, italian seasonings.
Gianluca
Fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, baby arugula, roasted red peppers, pesto, sea salt, fresh pepper, oregano, balsamic vinegar.
Tonno
Sicilian tuna w/ finely chopped red onion, celery, carrots. EVOO, mayo, spring mix, tomato.
Eggplant Parm
Organic tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, breaded eggplant.
Polpette
Mama's meatballs (grass-fed beef, veal & pork), tomato sauce, provolone cheese.
Balsamico
(Served on focaccia) Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette
Chicken Parm Sandwich
Breaded chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce
Pasta
Sides
Side of Grilled Chicken
Side of Proscuitto
Side of Sicilian Tuna
Side of Ahi Tuna
Side of Anchovies
Side Of 1 Meatball
Side Of Pepperoni
Side Of Mayo
Side Of Honey Mustard
Side of Balsamic Reduction
Side of Balsamic Vinaigrette
Side of Caesar Dressing
Side of Truffle Oil
Side of Truffle Honey
Truffle Aioli
Pint Of Dressing
Side of Meatball Sauce
Side of Spicy Paste
Side of Marinara
Pint Of Tomato Sauce
Side of Roasted Garlic
Side of Pesto
Side of Basil
Croutons Container
Side of Feta
Side of Goat Cheese
Side of Gorgonzola
Pint of Pizza Mozzarella
Side of Provolone
Side of Ricotta Cheese
Side of Shaved Parm
Side of Artichokes
Side of Arugula
Side Of Beets
Side of Cherry Tomatoes
Side of Cucumbers
SIde of Kalamata Olives
Side of Sundried Tomatoes
Dough
Regular Dough To Go
Making your own Pizza?! Tag us on instagram! @Tinosartisanpizzaco . We'd love to see your work of art!
6oz Pizza Mozzarella
6oz Cold Pizza Sauce
Gluten Free Crust To Go
Making your own Pizza?! Tag us on instagram! @Tinosartisanpizzaco . We'd love to see your work of art!
Cauliflower Crust To Go
Making your own Pizza?! Tag us on instagram! @Tinosartisanpizzaco . We'd love to see your work of art!
Focaccia Crust To Go
Making your own Pizza?! Tag us on instagram! @Tinosartisanpizzaco . We'd love to see your work of art!
12" Sourdough Roman Flatbread To Go
Making your own Pizza?! Tag us on instagram! @Tinosartisanpizzaco . We'd love to see your work of art!
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Our concept is all natural with organic ingredients serving 12” personal pies in our terra cotta oven that bake in just 90 seconds. In addition to pizza we have signature salads, appetizers, sandwiches, desserts, & Italian coffees.
4428 Rt. 27 N, Kingston, NJ 08528