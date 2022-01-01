Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza
Sandwiches

Tino's Artisan Pizza Co. - Kingston

1,196 Reviews

$$

4428 Rt. 27 N

Kingston, NJ 08528

Tino's Margherita
Kids Tino
Dora

Bevande

1L Still water

$7.00

1L Sparkling water

$7.00

Small Still

$2.00

Club Soda

$1.00

Shangri La Tea

$3.00

Half & Half

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Zevia Diet Cola

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Blood Orange

$4.00

Limonata

$4.00

Blueberry Soda

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Lemon-Lime

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Black Cherry

$3.00

Orange Soda

$3.00

Orange Cream

$3.00

Cream

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Milk

$2.00

Outside Beverage Charge

$1.00

Caffe

Espresso

$3.00

Americano

$3.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Latte

$4.00

Double Espresso

$5.00

Double Americano

$5.00

Iced Americano

$3.00

Double Latte

$6.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Americano REFILL

$1.00

Macchiato

$4.00

Double Macchiato

$5.00

Hot Water

Antipasti

The Real Antipasto

The Real Antipasto

$15.00

Italian salumi & cheeses, marinated vegetables, olives.

Eggplant Rollatini

Eggplant Rollatini

$12.00

Breaded eggplant, impastata ricotta, fresh mozzarella, italian seasonings, organic tomato sauce.

Mamma's Meatballs

Mamma's Meatballs

$15.00

Grass fed beef, veal & pork. Served with sunday sauce and shaved parm.

Traditional Bruschetta

$9.00

Chopped heirloom grape tomatoes, EVOO, basil, garlic served on a roman flatbread.

Truffled Agave & Goat Cheese Bruschetta

Truffled Agave & Goat Cheese Bruschetta

$10.00

Goat cheese, truffle oil honey, cracked black pepper served on a roman flatbread.

Chicken Bites

Chicken Bites

$10.00

Gluten-free breaded, oven baked. Served with choice of agave mustard or tomato sauce

Missy's Garlicky Bread

Missy's Garlicky Bread

$5.00

Choice of 7 grain, ciabatta, focaccia, seasoned with garlic evoo, parsley. Choice to add provolone for $1.

Fiori di Zucca

Fiori di Zucca

$10.00

Zucchini flowers stuffed with fresh mozzarella & battered, pesto.

Arancini (Bites)

$10.00

Bite-sized oven baked rice balls stuffed with mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, green peas and champignon mushrooms. Served with tomato sauce

Truffle Gnocchi Bites

$9.00

Oven-baked gnocchi stuffed with porcini mushroom, grana padano cheese, and truffle. Served with beef demi-glaze.

Burrata

Burrata

$13.00

Fresh mozzarella ball with a creamy center, proscuitto, baby arugula, pears, balsamic pearls, evoo, basil, italian seasoning

Vegano

Vegano

$10.00

Beets, haricot verts, croutons, almonds, red onions, EVOO & italian seasonings.

Proscuitto Rollatini

Proscuitto Rollatini

$13.00

Proscuitto slices stuffed with pesto goat cheese, mixed greens, balsamic reduction, roasted red peppers.

Bread

$3.00

Soup of the Day

$7.00

Authentic dumplings, sliced celery, julienne carrots, diced onions and Parmesan cheese with roasted chicken in a creamy chicken base.

Insalate

Beet

Beet

$12.00

Beets, goat cheese, walnuts, baby argula, balsamic vinaigrette.

Caesar

Caesar

$10.00

Organic lettuce, our caesar dressing, parmigiano reggiano, homemade croutons.

Greco

$11.00

Feta, kalamata olives, tomato, cucumber, red onion, organic lettuce, seasoned red wine vinegar, EVOO.

Quinoa Bowl

$14.00

Haricot verts,quinoa,fresh mozzarella, roasted red pepper,sun dried tomatoes,roasted zucchini,grilled artichokes,seasoned red wine vinegar & EVOO

La Pera

La Pera

$12.00

Fresh pears, gorgonzola, walnuts, red onions, spring mix, balsamic vinaigrette.

Octopus

Octopus

$16.00

Served chilled. Kalmata olives, capers, red onion, celery, parsley, garlic, lemon, EVOO, baby arugula, italian seasonings.

Ahi Tuna

$17.00
Contadino

Contadino

$12.00

Thin slices of proscuitto, mixed greens, balsamic vinaigrette, shaved parmigiano, EVOO, balsamic reduction.

Small Side Salad

Small Side Salad

$5.00

Spring mix, cucumbers, sliced tomatoes, tossed in balsamic vinaigrette.

Small Caesar

Small Caesar

$5.00

Large Side Salad

$9.00

Spring Mix, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Red Pizza

Tino's Margherita

Tino's Margherita

$16.00

(RED) Traditional pie: Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, EVOO, basil.

Kids Tino

Kids Tino

$16.00

(RED) Light Tomato sauce, extra mozzarella cheese, light drizzle of EVOO.

Puglia

$17.00

(RED) Tomato sauce, burrata cheese, EVOO, basil

Sicilian Tomato Pie

Sicilian Tomato Pie

$13.00

(RED) 9” Focaccia crust, Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarela, oregano, grated parm, EVOO No additional toppings allowed.

Parm Pie

Parm Pie

$18.00

(RED) Tomato sauce, breaded eggplant, fresh mozzarella, shaved parm, EVOO, basil.

Meatballer

Meatballer

$19.00

(RED) Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, meatballs, EVOO, basil.

Dora

Dora

$19.00

(RED) Tomato sauce, fresh mozarrella, sausage, pepperoni.

Tartufo

Tartufo

$18.00

(RED) Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, sausage, cremini mushrooms, white truffle oil.

Amatriciana

Amatriciana

$20.00

(RED) Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic, red onions, pancetta, basil, EVOO.

Antonia

Antonia

$20.00

(RED) Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, salami, EVOO.

Marinara

Marinara

$13.00

(RED) Tomato sauce, roasted garlic, EVOO, oregano. (no cheese)

Napolitana

$18.00

(RED) "Salty heaven": Tomato sauce, anchovies, capers, kalamata olives, garlic, EVOO, shaved parmigiano.

White Pizza

Roman Zucchini

Roman Zucchini

$16.00

Roman flatbread, shaved parmigiano, marinated roasted zucchini, evoo, basil

Bori

Bori

$17.00

(WHITE) Provolone, ricotta, roasted garlic, baby spinach, artichoke hearts, red onion.

Raffaella

Raffaella

$16.00

(WHITE) Fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic, hot pepperoncino paste, EVOO, shaved parmigiano.

Pesto Pomodoro

Pesto Pomodoro

$17.00

(WHITE) Fresh mozzarella, pesto marinated diced plum tomatoes, balsamic reduction.

X Pie

X Pie

$18.00

(WHITE) Crimini mushrooms, shiitake mushrooms, provolone cheese, white truffle oil, parsley.

Cacio e Pepe

Cacio e Pepe

$18.00

(WHITE) Fresh Mozzarella, shaved parmigiano, pecorino romano crema, black peppercorns, evoo

Ruchetta

Ruchetta

$19.00

(WHITE) Fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, baby arugula, shaved parm, balsamic reduction, EVOO.

Caprino

Caprino

$17.00

(WHITE) Goat cheese, fresh mozzarella, red onions, roasted red peppers, EVOO.

Nonna

Nonna

$18.00

(WHITE) Gorgonzola, mozzarella, ricotta, provolone, fresh tomatoes, EVOO, basil.

Vegan Pizza Special

$18.00

Vegan Mozzarella, Artichokes, Zucchini, Roasted Red peppers, EVOO, Basil

Arieh’s Pizza

$17.00

Sandwiches

Vincenzina

Vincenzina

$12.00

Fresh mozzarella, roasted pepper, sun-dried tomatoes, red onions, baby arugula, EVOO, balsamic reduction, italian seasonings.

Gianluca

Gianluca

$13.00

Fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, baby arugula, roasted red peppers, pesto, sea salt, fresh pepper, oregano, balsamic vinegar.

Tonno

Tonno

$13.00

Sicilian tuna w/ finely chopped red onion, celery, carrots. EVOO, mayo, spring mix, tomato.

Eggplant Parm

$12.00

Organic tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, breaded eggplant.

Polpette

Polpette

$14.00

Mama's meatballs (grass-fed beef, veal & pork), tomato sauce, provolone cheese.

Balsamico

Balsamico

$13.00

(Served on focaccia) Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette

Chicken Parm Sandwich

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$13.00

Breaded chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce

Pasta

Tortelloni

Tortelloni

$16.00

Cheese filled tortellone, Cacio E Pepe crema, black peppercorns, parsley

Chicken Parm

Chicken Parm

$20.00

Breaded chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, fresh egg spaghetti

Nonna's Linguini & Meatballs

Nonna's Linguini & Meatballs

$18.00

Fresh egg linguini, tomato sauce, homemade meatballs, grated parm, basil

Sides

Side of Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Side of Proscuitto

$4.00

Side of Sicilian Tuna

$4.00

Side of Ahi Tuna

$6.00

Side of Anchovies

$3.00

Side Of 1 Meatball

$5.00

Side Of Pepperoni

$2.00

Side Of Mayo

$0.50

Side Of Honey Mustard

$2.00

Side of Balsamic Reduction

$2.00

Side of Balsamic Vinaigrette

$2.00

Side of Caesar Dressing

$2.00

Side of Truffle Oil

$1.00

Side of Truffle Honey

$2.00

Truffle Aioli

$2.00

Pint Of Dressing

$6.00

Side of Meatball Sauce

$1.00

Side of Spicy Paste

$2.00

Side of Marinara

$1.00

Pint Of Tomato Sauce

$3.00

Side of Roasted Garlic

$1.00

Side of Pesto

$2.00

Side of Basil

$1.00

Croutons Container

$6.00

Side of Feta

$2.00

Side of Goat Cheese

$2.00

Side of Gorgonzola

$2.00

Pint of Pizza Mozzarella

$5.00

Side of Provolone

$3.00

Side of Ricotta Cheese

$3.00

Side of Shaved Parm

$1.00

Side of Artichokes

$3.00

Side of Arugula

$2.00

Side Of Beets

$3.00

Side of Cherry Tomatoes

$1.00

Side of Cucumbers

$0.50

SIde of Kalamata Olives

$2.00

Side of Sundried Tomatoes

$2.00

Dough

Regular Dough To Go

$2.50

Making your own Pizza?! Tag us on instagram! @Tinosartisanpizzaco . We'd love to see your work of art!

6oz Pizza Mozzarella

$3.00

6oz Cold Pizza Sauce

$1.00

Gluten Free Crust To Go

$5.00

Making your own Pizza?! Tag us on instagram! @Tinosartisanpizzaco . We'd love to see your work of art!

Cauliflower Crust To Go

$4.50

Making your own Pizza?! Tag us on instagram! @Tinosartisanpizzaco . We'd love to see your work of art!

Focaccia Crust To Go

$4.50

Making your own Pizza?! Tag us on instagram! @Tinosartisanpizzaco . We'd love to see your work of art!

12" Sourdough Roman Flatbread To Go

$2.50

Making your own Pizza?! Tag us on instagram! @Tinosartisanpizzaco . We'd love to see your work of art!

Dessert

Small Cannolo

$2.00
Large Cannolo

Large Cannolo

$6.00

Panna Cotta Brûlée (Gluten Free)

$9.00

Panna Cotta custard, brown sugar brûlée

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$7.00

Dessert Of The Day

$7.00

Orange blossom ricotta cheesecake

Sorbet

$6.00Out of stock

Gelato

$6.00

Dolce Vita

$16.00

CLOTHING

Mens T SM

$15.00

Mens T MD

$15.00

Mens T LG

$15.00

Mens T XL

$15.00

Womans T SM

$15.00

Sweatshirts

$30.00

Womans T LG

$15.00

Womans T XL

$15.00

Beanie

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our concept is all natural with organic ingredients serving 12” personal pies in our terra cotta oven that bake in just 90 seconds. In addition to pizza we have signature salads, appetizers, sandwiches, desserts, & Italian coffees.

Website

Location

4428 Rt. 27 N, Kingston, NJ 08528

Directions

