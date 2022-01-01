Bouquet Restaurant

Bouquet Restaurant is an upscale farm-to-table bistro opened in 2007 by Stephen Williams. As one of the first restaurants in the area to embrace local and sustainable farming as a cornerstone of its mission, Bouquet’s menu is constantly evolving to utilize the best products from over fifty farmers and purveyors. In addition to an eclectic and ever-changing offering of small plates, entrees, and desserts, Bouquet has become known for their extensive bourbon collection.

