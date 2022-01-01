Laurel Pizzeria
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
417 North Central Avenue • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
417 North Central Avenue
Laurel DE
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Abbott's on Broad Creek
Big Time Taste. Small Town Nice.
Welcome to Abbott's on Broad Creek where we take pride in serving fresh, innovative American cuisine sourcing much of what we serve from local farms. Located in the heart of downtown Laurel, DE. Abbott's on Broad Creek is the perfect spot to enjoy lunch, dinner or just a refreshing cocktail & appetizer during our daily Happy Hour. Also specializing in both on & off site catering.
Gather at the grill!
Smash N Dash Food Truck
Come in and enjoy!
Smash N Dash Burger
Come in and enjoy!
Laurel Pizzeria
Come in and enjoy!