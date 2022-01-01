Go
Toast

Laurel Pizzeria

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

417 North Central Avenue • $$

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Wings
Yes! Our Jumbo Chicken Wings ladies and gentlemen are Fresh & Never Frozen! Choose from Bone In or Boneless. Fried Crisp. NO Splitting Flavors Sorry!
French Fries
Crinkle Cut Fries, fried to a crisp, topped with our seasoning!
Mozzarella Sticks$6.49
Breaded mozzarella cheese sticks served with our homemade marinara sauce!
Italian Sub
Ham, genoa salami, cooked salami, capicola and provolone cheese.
Cheesesteak
Chicken Tenders$9.99
Five crisp tenders with a side of honey mustard. Served with fries!
MD Cheese Pizza$10.99
Large Cheese Pizza$12.99
Small Cheese Pizza$7.99
Bottled Soda 20oz$1.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

417 North Central Avenue

Laurel DE

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Abbott's on Broad Creek

No reviews yet

Big Time Taste. Small Town Nice.
Welcome to Abbott's on Broad Creek where we take pride in serving fresh, innovative American cuisine sourcing much of what we serve from local farms. Located in the heart of downtown Laurel, DE. Abbott's on Broad Creek is the perfect spot to enjoy lunch, dinner or just a refreshing cocktail & appetizer during our daily Happy Hour. Also specializing in both on & off site catering.
Gather at the grill!

Smash N Dash Food Truck

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Smash N Dash Burger

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Laurel Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston