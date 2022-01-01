Lauren's Restaurant
Delicious Meals – Home-Style Cooking.
Come on in and enjoy!
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
601 Metacom Ave • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
601 Metacom Ave
Warren RI
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Papa Gino's
Come in and enjoy!
Cigar World - Warren
Come in and enjoy!
Perella's Ristorante
Come in and enjoy!
Chomp
Burgers. Sandwiches. Beer.