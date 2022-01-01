Go
Toast

Lauren's Restaurant

Delicious Meals – Home-Style Cooking.
Come on in and enjoy!

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

601 Metacom Ave • $$

Avg 4.2 (382 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

601 Metacom Ave

Warren RI

Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Papa Gino's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cigar World - Warren

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Perella's Ristorante

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Chomp

No reviews yet

Burgers. Sandwiches. Beer.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston