Go
Toast

Federal Hill Pizza - Warren

Award winning Brick Oven Pizza plus Pastas, Salads, Burgers, Grinders, Appetizers, Desserts, Craft Beer and MORE!

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

495 Main Street • $$

Avg 4.3 (588 reviews)

Popular Items

CAESAR SALAD$11.50
Romaine lettuce, croutons, shaved parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing
16" CHEESE$16.50
16" Build Your Own PIZZA$16.50
Build Your Own traditional Neapolitan thin crust Pizza (8 Slices) . Red Sauce and Mozzarella cheese included
16" WAY IT SHOULD BE$21.50
Mozzarella, red sauce, pepperoni, mushrooms, imported white truffle oil
12" MARGHERITA$14.00
Fresh mozzarella, red sauce, and basil cooked well done, imported Tuscan extra virgin olive oil
12" CHEESE$13.50
Traditional Pizza with Red sauce and shredded Mozzarella
FRIED MOZZARELLA$11.50
Fresh made Fried Mozzarella with red sauce
CHICKEN WINGS$13.50
8 jumbo fried wings with our blend of seasonings and your choice of sauce ... (Garbage Wings are used in the Photo)
16" MARGHERITA$18.99
Fresh mozzarella, red sauce, and basil cooked well done, imported Tuscan extra virgin olive oil
12" Build Your Own PIZZA$13.50
Build You Own traditional Neapolitan thin crust Pizza (6 Slices). Red sauce and Mozzarella cheese included
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Takeout

Location

495 Main Street

Warren RI

Sunday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Happy Place Creperie

No reviews yet

Come in get happy with us. Savory and sweet crepes, salads, coffee, soft drinks and shakes.

Hunky Dory

No reviews yet

Locally sourced and Southern-inspired. Offering dine in, take out, & delivery.

Rod's Grille

No reviews yet

Through our doors walk the finest people... OUR CUSTOMERS!

The Wharf

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston