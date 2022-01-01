Go
Rod's Grille

6 WASHINGTON STREET

Popular Items

Double Cheeseburger$9.00
Home Fries$1.50
deep fried or grilled and seasoned with salt, pepper, garlic and rosemary
Cheese Melt$4.25
your choice of bread perfectly grilled with your choice of cheese
Addy's Special$9.00
bacon cheeseburger topped with letuttuce, tomatoes, onions and hot peppers served on a portuguese muffin (bolo) and a side of fries
Cheeseburger$6.25
5 ounce patty cooked on a charcoal grill topped with a slice of American cheese and served on a grilled hamburger bun with your choice of toppings.
Bacon Cheeseburger$7.25
Egg Meat and Cheese Sandwich$5.25
fried egg with your choice of bacon, ham, or sausage and cheese
French Fries
Hot Wiener - Plain$2.25
a plain hot wiener served in a steamed wiener roll
Hot Wiener$2.50
hot wiener topped with our famous savory meat sauce, mustard, onions and celery salt served on a steamed wiener roll
Location

6 WASHINGTON STREET

WARREN RI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
