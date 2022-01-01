Le Café - Costa Mesa
Here at Le Café, we strive to provide a warm and welcoming atmosphere with an extensive and eclectic menu that will satisfy many different palates. While we have a Californian-Mediterranean feel, we still provide a great deal of popular deli fare made fresh in house.
Our philosophy and mission are quite simple; provide quality food at a competitive price in a timely manner. We believe that if you start with the finest ingredients then you will finish with a tasty ending!
We can't wait to serve you!
3070 S. Bristol # 170
Location
Costa Mesa CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
