Le Café - Costa Mesa

Here at Le Café, we strive to provide a warm and welcoming atmosphere with an extensive and eclectic menu that will satisfy many different palates. While we have a Californian-Mediterranean feel, we still provide a great deal of popular deli fare made fresh in house.
Our philosophy and mission are quite simple; provide quality food at a competitive price in a timely manner. We believe that if you start with the finest ingredients then you will finish with a tasty ending!
3070 S. Bristol # 170

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich$6.39
Breakfast Sandwich with 2 Eggs, Cheese Choice of Meat and Choice of Bread.
Bacon Burrito$6.39
Includes Bacon, Egg, Hash Browns, Shredded Cheese and Salsa upon request.
Veggie Burrito$6.39
Includes Egg, Grilled Veggies (mushrooms, bell peppers, onions), Avocado Hash Browns, Shredded Cheese and Salsa upon request.
1 Egg$0.90
Can Soda$1.35
Ultimate Cobb Salad$9.99
Grilled Chicken Breast with Bacon, Avocado over Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Eggs, Croutons and Choice of Dressing.
Chipotle Wrap$7.99
Grilled Chicken Breast w/ Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese and our own Chipotle Sauce
Protein Omelet$9.99
Bacon, Sausage and Cheese. choice of 2 items : Hash Browns, Toast, Sliced Tomatoes or Cottage Cheese (additional charge for Cottage Cheese)
Lg Soup Cream of Broccoli$4.79
Mediterranean Plate w/Grilled Chicken$9.99
Greek Salad with Grilled Chicken Breast, with Hummus & Pita with Oil & Vinegar Dressing.
Location

3070 S. Bristol # 170

Costa Mesa CA

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
