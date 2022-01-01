Go
Toast

Le Pain Quotidien

Le Pain Quotidien means the daily bread. And to us, that means everything. It’s much more than mere sustenance; it’s a way of life. As our loaves emerge from the ovens, warm and fragrant, friends gather around our communal tables to share in the time-honored tradition of breaking bread.

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

861 Lexington Ave • $$

Avg 4 (677 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
QR Codes
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

861 Lexington Ave

New York NY

Sunday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
Friday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Vaucluse

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Le Botaniste

No reviews yet

Le Botaniste is a plant-based organic food & Wine bar that makes eating vegetables easier, more convenient and more enjoyable than ever. They serve delicious, pure, plant-powered organic meals, good for your body and the planet.

Fasano Fifth Avenue Club

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sarabeth's

No reviews yet

You’ll find contemporary American food, a warm atmosphere and the friendly service Sarabeth’s is known for at our Central Park South location. A neighborhood staple and easy destination for visitors.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston