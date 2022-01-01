Go
Toast

Serafina 61

Come on in and enjoy!

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

33 E 61st St • $$

Avg 4.2 (2273 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

33 E 61st St

New York NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Il Postino

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Beatnic - Midtown East

No reviews yet

FRESH NEW NAME.
SAME CRAZY DELICIOUS FOOD.

Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery

No reviews yet

mahzedahr is the intangible essence of magic in every bite of our pastries

Magnolia Bakery

No reviews yet

Our Bloomingdale’s store is located on the Third Avenue side of the Bloomingdale’s flagship store on 59th Street. We bake everything from scratch on the premises, including cupcakes, cakes, an exclusive Boston Cream Pie banana pudding, pies, cookies and cheesecakes. In addition to the items we offer in store, we offer lots of delicious desserts for advance order, including birthday cakes, flower cupcakes, edible image cupcakes and bowls of banana pudding.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston