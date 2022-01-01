Go
Toast

Le Colonial

Le Colonial is located in the heart of San Francisco’s theater district at the legendary address 20 Cosmo Place (off Taylor Street, between Post and Sutter), formerly the site of historic Trader Vic’s. This themed two-tier French Vietnamese restaurant features two dining rooms on the main floor, both decorated with patchwork tiled floors, tall shuttered windows, graceful palm fronds, twirling fans and vintage lamps. The menu is designed to evoke the flavors of Vietnamese cooking as well as the airy elegance of French Colonial Southeast Asia.

20 Cosmo

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken Noodle Bowl$14.00
Grilled chicken, crushed peanuts, pickled carrots and daikon, cucumbers and nuoc cham dressing on a bed of lettuce and vermicelli noodles with 2 crispy crab rolls
Crispy Imperial Rolls$15.00
Dungeness Crab - Shrimp - Chicken - Vermicelli
Noodles - Taro - Carrots- Wood Ear Mushroom
Lettuce Cup - Nuoc Cham
Side Dishes$5.00
Fried Rice- Wok-fried Jasmine rice, shrimp, egg, scallion, carrots, green beans
Brussel Sprouts- Crispy sweet chili-glazed brussels sprouts, brown mushrooms and carrot chips
Garlic Noodles- Wok fried egg noodles with garlic and bean sprouts

Green Beans- Wok tossed green beans, brown mushrooms, garlic and almonds
Prawns Garlic Noodles$31.00
Wok Tossed Vietnamese Garlic Noodles - White Tiger Prawns Bean Sprouts - Scallion - Yellow Onion
Shaken Tofu$22.00
Fried Tofu Cubes - Green Beans - Cherry Tomatoes Yellow Onion - Ponzu Sauce
Rib Eye Steak$59.00
Grilled Rib Eye Steak – Sautéed Yellow Onion – Mushrooms – Truffle Fries
Crispy Crab Rolls$11.00
Dungeness Crab, Shrimp, Chicken, Vermicelli Noodles, Taro, and Wood Ear Mushroom served with Nuoc Cham and Lettuce Cups
Seafood Curry$28.00
Crab Cakes$18.00
Coconut Crusted Crab Cakes - Cilantro Aioli
$45 Price Fixed Menu$45.00
3 Course Price Fixed Menu
-select 1 appetizer
-select 1 entree
-dessert included
-optional side dishes
See full menu

Location

20 Cosmo

San Francisco CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Fisher Loft Restaurant

No reviews yet

Our loft-style all-day restaurant, liquor bar and special event venue, is located on the 2nd floor of Palihotel San Francisco and features approachable food and cocktail menus, intended to encourage hotel guests and locals to mix and mingle morning, noon and night.

Sanraku

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Del Popolo

No reviews yet

Having slung his top-notch Neapolitan pizzas from a specially rigged, wood-oven-equipped truck for several years, local pizzaiolo Jon Darsky opened this lower Nob Hill spot four years ago, and now has a Michelin Bib Gourmand listing under his belt. It’s easily some of the best pizza in the city, but the menu also boasts some excellent salads and other seasonally changing starters.

SOOL Bar & Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston