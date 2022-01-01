Legion Brewing

Go
5610 Carnegie Blvd Retail Bldg G

JUICY JAY CHICKEN CHOPPED SALAD$14.00
Wood grilled chicken breast rubbed with our wing rub over little gem romaine and local greens topped with red onions, avocado, cucumber, tomato, hop pickles, roasted peppers and Juicy Jay Dressing
POBLANO CHICKEN CAESAR$15.00
Little gem romaine with grilled
chicken, avocado, roasted corn, tortilla strips, tomatoes, and a creamy poblano pepper Caesar Dressing.
ABLT CHICKEN SALAD WRAP$11.00
Chicken salad wrapped with avocado, bacon, lettuce and tomato
GRILLED CHICKEN GYRO$13.00
Grilled marinated chicken with campari tomatoes, red onion, lettuce, and tzatziki sauce on a warm flatbread.
STEAK COBB SALAD$15.00
Santa Maria spiced grilled flank steak with eggs, avocado, corn, tomato, bacon and herbed goat cheese served over romaine and local greens with a cilantro lime vinaigrette
HARVEST BOWL$15.00
Stuffed Peppers$0.50
REGULAR HANDMADE BEER PRETZEL$8.00
Served with Legion beer cheese and whole grain mustard
JUICY JAY’S GRILLED CHICKEN$14.00
Dusted with our spicy wing rub, wood grilled and topped with Juicy Jay slaw, spicy honey, bread and butter pickles, and tomato on brioche roll
THE SIXTEL BURGER$13.00
Our three-meat house grind, American cheese, lettuce, pickle, tomato marmalade, brioche roll
Charlotte NC

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
