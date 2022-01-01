Go
Toast

Leilani's on The Beach

Come in and enjoy!

2435 Kaanapali Parkway

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Ahi Poke bowl$21.00
Fresh local Ahi, avocado, kukui nut, local ogo, shaved maui onion, crispy taro chips
Sriracha-Guava Chicken Wings$18.00
All natural chicken, fresh cilantro, green onions, jicama cucumber namasu, herb buttermilk dip
Sesame Crusted Ahi (gluten free)$39.00
Jasmine rice, shiitake-soy butter, locally grown vegetables
Parmesan Crusted Fresh Fish$38.00
Fresh herbs, lemon caper butter reduction, pineapple jicama slaw
Roasted Farro & Strawberries$17.00
Upcountry mixed greens, toasted farro grains, kula strawberries, maui onion, surfing goat cheese, candied walnuts, papaya seed dressing
Coconut Shrimp$19.00
A local favorite, with jicama cucumber namasu, curried coconut dip
Maui Farmer's Cobb$19.50
Locally sourced farmer's bounty. Launiopoko farm egg, surfing goat cheese, avocado, diced chicken breast, apple wood smoked bacon, white balsamic dressing
Rib & Chicken Plate$29.00
Compart Family Farms pork ribs, sambal bbq sauce, all natural huli huli chicken, french fries, jicama slaw
Kids Fried Chicken$12.50
Crispy all natural chicken breast strips, panko breaded, ranch dipping sauce, choice of fries, fruit or rice
Chicken Caesar$18.00
Waipoli Farms romaine and Kumu Farms kale, parmesan crisps, grated local egg, fire grilled chicken breast
See full menu

Location

2435 Kaanapali Parkway

Lahaina HI

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hula Grill Kaanapali

No reviews yet

Skip the line and order online!

Honolulu Coffee

No reviews yet

#brewedwithaloha

IVSI

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Longhi's Kaanapali

No reviews yet

Longhi's is a locally owned family restaurant that serves the freshest and finest ingredients from Hawaii and around the world. Pioneers in the farm to table movement, we have supported and inspired local farming and fishing since 1976. Come enjoy ocean front dinning and beautiful sunsets at Longhi's Kaanapali on the beach in The Marriott Maui Ocean Club.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston