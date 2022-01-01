Lenny’s Pizzeria & Trattoria

Go
Lenny’s Pizzeria and Trattoria in Bernardsville, NJ has been one of the area’s most well-loved eateries for over two decades. Not only do we serve hundreds of pizzas daily, our menu offers a wide variety of authentic Italian dishes from house-made pasta entrees, chef-prepared specialties, gourmet salads and sandwiches, fresh seafood and so much more. Chef’s specials feature our kitchen’s scratch-made soups, salads, appetizers, and entrees, with something new to try each week. Dine in or take any of our delicious meals to-go, with local lunch and dinner delivery available to businesses and schools.

Popular Items

To-Go Homemade Soups$6.00
Pasta Fagioli, Minestrone, Chicken Vegetable or Tortellini Brodo - ASK ABOUT OUR FEATURED SOUP SPECIAL!
Plain Slice$2.60
Buffalo Chicken Slice$3.95
Plain Pizza$18.00
Caesar Salad$7.00
Romaine Lettuce with our housemade Caesar dressing, fresh shaved parmesan and croutons
Brooklyn Style Grandma Pie Pizza$23.00
Square with a thin crispy crust, tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella and basil
Lazio Panini$11.00
Grilled chicken, pesto, roasted peppers and mozzarella cheese
Margherita Pizza$22.00
Fresh mozzarella, plum tomato sauce and fresh basil on a thin crust, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil
Pepperoni Slice$3.10
Margherita Slice$3.10
Location

88 Morristown Rd

Bernardsville NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
