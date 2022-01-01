Lenny’s Pizzeria & Trattoria

Lenny’s Pizzeria and Trattoria in Bernardsville, NJ has been one of the area’s most well-loved eateries for over two decades. Not only do we serve hundreds of pizzas daily, our menu offers a wide variety of authentic Italian dishes from house-made pasta entrees, chef-prepared specialties, gourmet salads and sandwiches, fresh seafood and so much more. Chef’s specials feature our kitchen’s scratch-made soups, salads, appetizers, and entrees, with something new to try each week. Dine in or take any of our delicious meals to-go, with local lunch and dinner delivery available to businesses and schools.



88 Morristown Rd