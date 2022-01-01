Lenny’s Pizzeria & Trattoria
Lenny’s Pizzeria and Trattoria in Bernardsville, NJ has been one of the area’s most well-loved eateries for over two decades. Not only do we serve hundreds of pizzas daily, our menu offers a wide variety of authentic Italian dishes from house-made pasta entrees, chef-prepared specialties, gourmet salads and sandwiches, fresh seafood and so much more. Chef’s specials feature our kitchen’s scratch-made soups, salads, appetizers, and entrees, with something new to try each week. Dine in or take any of our delicious meals to-go, with local lunch and dinner delivery available to businesses and schools.
88 Morristown Rd
Popular Items
Location
88 Morristown Rd
Bernardsville NJ
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
