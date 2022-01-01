Go
LGO Cake Shop

4410 North 40th Street

Popular Items

Vanilla Sprinkle Cake
Yellow cake with rainbow sprinkles baked into the batter, white chocolate vanilla buttercream, fully covered in rainbow sprinkles
9" Cake requires 3 day notice
Celebration Cake
Chocolate cake, vanilla white chocolate buttercream, nonpareils around the outside, colorful macarons
9" Cake requires 3 day notice
Vanilla Vanilla Cake
Yellow cake, white chocolate vanilla buttercream, sprinkles
9" Cake requires 3 day notice
French Sea Salt Cookie$4.75
Signature cookie, French sea salt crystals
Baby Old Timer$2.75
Bite sized version of the Old Timer without the sweet cream filling
GF Lemon Bar$4.00
Almond crust, sweet tart lemon curd
Carrot Cake
Crushed pineapple, shredded carrots, toasted walnuts, cream cheese buttercream
9" Cake requires 3 day notice
Red Velvet Cake
Classic red velvet cake, cream cheese icing, red velvet cake crumbs
9" Cake requires 3 day notice
6pk Baby Cakes$6.75
Assortment of our babycakes
Lemon Blueberry Cake
Lemon cake, house-made blueberry compote, white chocolate vanilla buttercream, fresh blueberries
9" Cake requires 3 day notice
Location

Phoenix AZ

Sunday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
