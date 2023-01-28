Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bakeries
Dessert & Ice Cream

Kind Bean - Chandler

review star

No reviews yet

1020 E Pecos Rd.

Chandler, AZ 85225

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Seasonal Coffee Drinks

Black Forest Latte

$4.75+

Orange Blossom Latte

$4.75+

This aromatic latte will awaken your taste buds with this perfect orange flavor and hint of rose.

Dipped Strawberry Mocha

$0.00+

Strawberry Vanilla Latte.

$0.00+

Chocolate & Roses Latte

$0.00+

Espresso + hazelnut + rose.

Creme de Menthe

$0.00+

Espresso + mint + vanilla. This is bold espresso, cool mint and smooth vanilla. Yum!

Merry Mint Mocha

$0.00+

Espresso + chocolate + mint + coco-whip + candy cane. Tis'the season to enjoy this chocolate mint treat.

$3 Medium Drink Special

$3.00+

Grab this deal deal when you can and find a new favorite!

Specialty Coffees

Almond Lavender

$0.00+

Black Forest Latte

$4.75+

Dirty Chai

$0.00+

Chai latte & Espresso.

Pina Co'latte

$4.75+

Espresso, Organic Vanilla, Pineapple and Coconut.

Macchiatto

$0.00+

VSL

$4.75+

Espresso + orange + ginger & clove. This will be your new favorite drink.

Ginger Snap

$0.00+

Espresso + chai + ginger + vanilla. This is sure to be a favorite in your rotation.

Orange Blossom Latte

$4.75+

This aromatic latte will awaken your taste buds with this perfect orange flavor and hint of rose.

Chocolate & Roses Latte

$0.00+

Espresso + hazelnut + rose.

Traditional Coffees

Americano

Americano

$0.00+

Espresso with added hot water. The strength varies with the number of shots of espresso and the amount of water.

Cappucino

$3.25+

Espresso and hot milk, with the surface topped with foamed milk. These are often topped with cinnamon.

Kind Drip

$2.75+

Try our favorite Classic Guatemalan Roast and we always have a limited time special.

Latte

$0.00+

Espresso and steamed milk. The term as used in English is a shortened form of the Italian caffè latte, which means milk coffee.

Red Eye

$3.25+

Classic Guatemalan Roast with a shot of Milano espresso.

Doppio Espresso

$2.50

Espresso, but a double.

Office Coffee-to-go

$24.95

This is 96oz. of our crowd pleaser medium roast coffee. This includes cups, milk and sweeter for you and your friends.

Mochas

Almond Joy Mocha

$0.00+

Caramel Mocha

$0.00+

Mint Mocha

$0.00+

Spicy Mocha

$0.00+

Traditional Mocha

$0.00+

Dipped Strawberry Mocha

$0.00+

Nitro on Tap

Ethiopia Nitro

$4.95+

This Ethiopian Yirgacheffe has pleasant notes of Meyer Lemon and sweetapricots. The floral and citrus notes meld perfectly with the creaminess of nitro coffee. Our Ethiopian Yirgacheffe is an incredibly refreshing and thirst quenching beverage.

Mezzanotte Nitro

$4.95+

For a bolder flavor profile try our Mezzanotte Nitro which is blended coffees of Central America. Intense with sweet chocolate flavors a hint of dark roast caramel with a syrupy body.

Organic Uganda White Nile

$4.95+

The medium roast, is full bodied, fresh and flavorful. The is definitely a must try.

Nos

$5.50+

Ethiopia Nitro + Chocolate sauce + Orange with Oat milk. This will be your new favorite.

Non Coffee Sips

Golden Ginger

$0.00+

Golden tumeric ginger latte.

Chai Latte

$0.00+

Our amazing local Chai with your choice of dairy. We recommend Almond milk. Jazz it up with some Vanilla or Ginger.

Matcha

$0.00+

Our unique Kind Bean blend of Japanese Organic Matcha with our slightly sweetened coconut cream base. So good! A shot of Vanilla makes this amazing.

Strawberry Matcha

$0.00+

Our unique Kind Bean blend of Japanese Organic Matcha with our slightly sweetened coconut cream base. So good! A shot of Vanilla makes this amazing.

Iced Botanicals

$2.95+

Botanical beverages are often confused with teas and sometimes called herbals. Botanical beverages are handcrafted with high quality natural ingredients. With customized blending processes these botanical ingredients create naturally caffeine and sugar free drinks. These flavors change daily: Strawberry- Fuzzy Peach - Jasmine Orange

Hot Botanicals

$2.95+

Iced Tea's

$2.25+

Hot Tea's

$2.25+

Choice of: English Breakfast or Jasmine Green

Vanilla Berry Steamer

$4.75+

Organic vanilla and strawberry puree with your favorite steamed milk. You will love this little treat. Add coconut whip to take it to the next level.

Italian Spritzer

$4.00+

Our Italian soda made with sparkling water and choice of syrup.

Lemonade

$4.00+

Fruit syrup of choice or Sparkling mint

Black Cherry Lemonade

$4.50+

Tangy lemonade, with black cherry puree.

Coconut Lavender Lemonade

$4.50+

Tangy lemonade, with floral lavender essence and coconut.

Ginger Mint Lemonade

$4.50+

Tangy lemonade, with mint and ginger.

Orange Pineapple Spritz

$4.50+

Delicious OJ + pineapple + perrier.

Raspberry Lime Lemonade

$4.50+

Tangy lemonade, with raspberry + lime. Aka "the Piper".

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.50+

Watermelon Lemonade

$4.50+

Tangy lemonade and sweet watermelon puree.

Hot Cocoa

$3.50+

Our amazing home-made Kind cocoa mix & milk with Coco-whip or marshmallows.

Mint Cocoa

$4.25+

House-made cocoa + mint + coco-whip + candy cane. This is a holiday treat.

Hazelnut Cocoa

$4.25+

House-made cocoa + hazelnut. This is the best cocoa you'll ever have.

Raspberry Cocoa

$4.25+

House-made cocoa + raspberry. This is the best cocoa you'll ever have.

Nitro Koolers

Blended Nitro Latte

$6.50+

Blended Nitro Macchiatto

$6.50+

Blended Nitro Mocha

$6.50+

Blended Nitro Pina Co'latte

$6.50+

Summer Lemonades

Lemonade

$4.00+

Fruit syrup of choice or Sparkling mint

Black Cherry Lemonade

$4.50+

Tangy lemonade, with black cherry puree.

Coconut Lavender Lemonade

$4.50+

Tangy lemonade, with floral lavender essence and coconut.

Ginger Mint Lemonade

$4.50+

Tangy lemonade, with mint and ginger.

Orange Pineapple Spritz

$4.50+

Delicious OJ + pineapple + perrier.

Raspberry Lime Lemonade

$4.50+

Tangy lemonade, with raspberry + lime. Aka "the Piper".

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.50+

Watermelon Lemonade

$4.50+

Tangy lemonade and sweet watermelon puree.

Georgia Peach Lemonade

$4.50+

Summer Blended

Blended Smart Fruit

$4.95+

Blended Coconut Lemon Lavender

$5.75+

Tangy lemonade, ice, coconut cream gelato, coconut milk and lavender.

Blended Orange Dream

$5.75+

Delicious OJ blended with ice, coconut cream gelato and vanilla.

Blended Frozen Cocoa

$5.50+

House-made organic cocoa and our coconut cream gelato will blow your mind. The best treat ever!

Blended Vanilla Dream

$6.25+

Tea's & Botanicals - Hidden

Chai Latte

$0.00+

Our amazing local Chai with your choice of dairy. We recommend Almond milk. Jazz it up with some Vanilla or Ginger.

Matcha

$0.00+

Our unique Kind Bean blend of Japanese Organic Matcha with our slightly sweetened coconut cream base. So good! A shot of Vanilla makes this amazing.

Iced Botanicals

$2.95+

Botanical beverages are often confused with teas and sometimes called herbals. Botanical beverages are handcrafted with high quality natural ingredients. With customized blending processes these botanical ingredients create naturally caffeine and sugar free drinks. These flavors change daily: Strawberry- Fuzzy Peach - Jasmine Orange

Hot Botanicals

$2.95+

Iced Tea's

$2.25+

Hot Tea's

$2.25+

Choice of: English Breakfast or Jasmine Green

Spirals

House-made super sweet cinnamon rolls change daily based on freshest ingredients available. Choose one from these great flavors. Traditional cinnamon , strawberry, orange and others.

Cinnamon Spiral

$5.25

This traditional spiral is light, fluffy and perfectly sweetened, topped with a light glaze. See why they go so quick. Pick-Up after 7am.

Apple Pie Spiral

$6.25Out of stock

This spiral is loaded with our house-made apple pie filling, dusted with cinnamon sugar, then topped with a light glaze.

Birthday Spiral

$6.25Out of stock

This specialty treat is rolled with organic vanilla bean, topped with our signature buttercream and birthday sprinkles.

Biscoff Spiral

$6.25Out of stock

Grab it while you can. Our amazing spiral dough filled with crushed Belgium Biscoff cookies and topped our delicious vanilla glaze and cookie butter.

Candy Cane Crush Spiral

$6.25Out of stock

This seasonal spiral is rolled with peppermint and topped with a light vanilla mint glaze and crushed candy cane.

Cookie + Cream Spiral

$6.25Out of stock

Chocolate Peanut-Butter Spiral

$6.25Out of stock

Creme de Menthe Spiral

$6.25Out of stock

The Traditional spiral dough is rolled with organic vanilla bean sugar and topped with a light mint glaze. Try this and have your mind blown!

Keylime Pie Spiral

$6.25

This spiral is rolled with key lime butter, graham cracker, brown sugar and topped with a key lime glaze and flaky pie crust.

Gingerbread Spiral

$6.25Out of stock

This seasonal spiral is rolled with a ginger spiced graham cracker and topped with a delightful ginger glaze.

Lemon Blueberry Spiral

$6.25Out of stock

Take our amazing spiral dough, layer it with our mouthwatering lemon blueberry pie filling, then topped with a lemon glaze. This will blow your mind!

Maple Walnut Spiral

$6.25Out of stock

Peach Cobbler Spiral

$6.25Out of stock

Our amazing spiral dough filled with house-made peach chutney, topped with crumb and a peachy glaze.

Raspberry Streusel Spiral

$6.25Out of stock

This spiral is rolled with raspberry jam and topped with a light streusel crumb.

Rocky Road Spiral

$6.25Out of stock

Samoa Spiral

$6.25Out of stock

S'more Spiral

$6.25Out of stock

The decadent spiral will remind you of your childhood. Rolled with crushed grahams, organic chocolate and marshmallow. The topped a light glaze and a triple deluxe throw-down.

Pumpkin Spiral

$6.25Out of stock

Now is the time to try our amazing spiral rolled with our perfect pumpkin spice blend and our light pumpkin glaze.

Sweet Orange Spiral

$6.25Out of stock

Chocolate Mint Spiral

$6.25Out of stock

This rich chocolate spiral is loaded with organic chocolate, and crushed candy can and topped with a peppermint drizzle. If you like Mint, you'll love this!

Mango Tango Spiral

$6.25Out of stock

This spiral is filled with luscious homemade mango pie filling topped with a vanilla bean glaze and mango drizzle.

Cinnamon Raisin Spiral

$6.25Out of stock

Macaroon Spiral

$6.25Out of stock

You got to try this tasty spiral rolled with shredded coconut and an amazing coconut glaze.

Almond Joy Spiral

$6.25Out of stock

This spiral is loaded with toasted coconut, organic chocolate chips. Then topped with an almond glaze and toasted almonds.

Black Forest Spiral

$6.25Out of stock

This spiral is rolled with organic chocolate, black cherry jam then topped with a vanilla glaze and black cherry drizzle.

Nutter Butter Spiral

$6.25Out of stock

Strawberry Lemon Spiral

$6.25Out of stock

This spiral is rolled up with fresh strawberries, jam and lemon zest throughout. Topped with a lemon glaze and strawberry drizzle. OMG!

Vanilla Bean Spiral

$6.25Out of stock

This spiral is dusted with Madagascar Vanilla Bean and topped with a light Vanilla Bean glaze. Better grab one!

Maple Spiral

$6.25Out of stock

If you like Maple and who doesn't? This spiral is a must try and of course its made with real Maple!

Slightly Toasted

Pick 2

$11.00

Pick 4

$21.00

$10 Avo Toast Special

$10.00

2 Slices of our Classic Favorite No Substitutions

Friends-Day Wednesday

$20.00

Burritos & More

Green Chile Burrito

$10.95

Local Tortilla, home-fries, green chile sauce, sauce, marinated jackfruit + KIND tofu scramble.

Machaca Burrito

$10.95

Local Tortilla, home-fries, enchilada jackfruit + KIND tofu scramble.

Loaded Burrito

$10.95Out of stock

Local giant flour tortilla, filled with kind-fries, tofu scramble mix with hatch chiles, fyh american cheeze, smoky tempeh & fresh pico.

Bean & Rice Burrito

$10.95Out of stock

Country Burrito

$10.95

Local giant flour tortilla, filled with kind-fries, tofu scramble mix with hatch chiles, fyh american cheeze, smoky tempeh & sausage gravy.

Jack & Mac Burrito

$11.50Out of stock

Giant flour tortilla, loaded with mac and cheese, roasted jackfruit and enchilada sauce. Yum!

PortaPhilly Burrito

$11.50Out of stock

"New" Local tortilla loaded with roasted peppers, sautéed onions, thin sliced portabella mushrooms, fresh basil and mozzarella.

Veggie Burrito

$12.95Out of stock

Local flour tortilla, stuffed with yellow rice, pinto beans, roasted red pepper and onions with a side of avocado and salsa.

Verde Jack Burrito

$12.95Out of stock

Local Tortilla, yellow rice, pinto beans, home-fries, roasted jackfruit, roasted peppers & onions & green chile salsa.

$9 Joe Burrito

$9.00Out of stock

Local Tortilla, home-fries, dash of enchilada sauce + KIND tofu scramble.

Joe Burrito.

$9.95Out of stock

Local giant flour tortilla, filled with kind-fries, tofu scramble mix with hatch chiles, fyh american cheeze & enchilada sauce.

$10 Burrito Special

$10.00

We want you to try all of our burritos and this is the best way to do it! That are all made with our giant local flour tortillas. Today's Burrito: Jack & Mac - filled with our tasty mac & cheese, roasted jackfruit and drizzled with enchilada sauce. It's amazing!

Loaded Anytime Bowl

$12.95Out of stock

This bowl will satisfy any time of day. Its loaded with black beans, yellow rice, home fries, shredded cheeze, jack fruit, green chile sauce and topped with our KIND tofu scramble. Served with salsa.

Breakfast Pizza

$13.95

GF Cauliflower crust, covered with sausage gravy, topped with kind-fries, tofu scramble mix with hatch chiles, fyh american cheeze, smoky tempeh & green onions.

Cheeze Lovers Pizza

$13.95

GF Cauliflower crust, covered with house pomodoro, fyh mozzarella cheeze.

Margherita Pizza

$14.50

GF Cauliflower crust, covered with house pomodoro, macadamia mozzarella cheeze and fresh basil.

BBQ Jack Pizza

$13.95Out of stock

Rainbow Salad

$10.95Out of stock

Crisp spring mix, shredded red cabbage, cauliflower, pepper medley, cucumbers, confetti tomatoes. Comes with a roasted garlic vinaigrette.

Crisp Edamame Salad

$11.95Out of stock

Cobb Salad

$11.95Out of stock

Quinoa Pasta Salad

$11.95Out of stock

Organic salad mix, quinoa, fusilli pasta, english cucumber, tomato, hummus, pine nuts.w/ lemon pesto

21 Jack Salad

$11.95Out of stock

Organic salad mix, roasted butter squash, green chile corn, english cucumber, seared red chile jackfruit. W/ enchilada ranch

TLT Salad

$11.95Out of stock

Breakfast Grab & Go

Chia Pudding.

$6.25Out of stock

Coconut milk, chia seeds, vanilla bean, organic sugar with seasonal fruit.

Overnight Oats.

$6.25

Gluten free rolled oats, coconut milk, peanut butter, chia seeds, ground flax seeds and coconut sugar with seasonal fruit.

Oats on the go!

$5.95Out of stock

This is filling breakfast is loaded with protein, low glycemic and delicious. With the fruit its the perfect sweetness.

Fresh Seasonal Fruit Cup

$6.95Out of stock

Fresh seasonal fruit. It's summertime freshness in a cup.

Fruit cup

$3.95Out of stock

Lunch Grab & Go

Mac & Cheeze

$9.95

Mini pasta shells, tossed with creamy Chao Cheeze sauce and fyh American cheeze. This is some tasty Mac.

Hatch Mac & Cheeze

$10.95Out of stock

Mini pasta shells, tossed with a green chile creamy Chao Cheeze sauce and fyh American cheeze. This has some spice and is some tasty Mac.

Chilequiles/GF

$10.95

Local corn tortilla, red chile, hatch chile, organic tofu, fyh cheeze, garlic, lime, spices.

Ziti al Formaggio

$11.95

Perfectly cooked pasta, mixed with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese and topped with macadamia ricotta. We just made dinner easier. It's big enough for two!

Veggie Bowl/GF

$12.95Out of stock

This Gluten friendly bowl is loaded with yellow rice, pinto beans, roasted red pepper and onions with a side of avocado and salsa. It's lunch time!

Lasagna

$11.95Out of stock

6 layers of noodles, filled with house - marinara, herb cashew cheese and macadamia nut-ricotta. We promise you'll love it!

Eat More Greens

$6.95Out of stock

Organic baby spring mix, carrots, english cuks, tri color pepper medley, sweet tomatoes, roasted garlic vinaigrette.

Spring Garden Salad

$12.50Out of stock

Organic baby spring mix, carrots, english cuks, tri color pepper medley, sweet tomatoes, roasted garlic vinaigrette.

Caribbean Jack Bowl/GF

$11.95Out of stock

Roasted Cauliflower rice, black beans, jack fruit, onion, garlic, lime, cilantro, spices. This is healthy, flavorful and filling. Heat approx 3 - 4 minutes to 160 Temp.

Jackchilada/GF

$13.95Out of stock

Local yellow corn tortilla, layer with marinated jack meat, cilantro lime corn, roasted butternut squash and creamy pinto beans, smothered with red chile enchilada sauce.

Verde Chilequile

$10.95Out of stock

Local corn tortilla, hatch chile, organic tofu, potato, fyh cheeze, lime, spices.

GF Burrito Bowl

$12.95Out of stock

This bowl is loaded with rice, corn tortilla splashed with enchilada sauce, pinto beans with mild hatch chile and topped with roasted Jackfruit.

Hatch Pasta

$10.95Out of stock

Perfect pasta shell, evoo, garlic, hatch chiles, red chili, spices. This is will fill you up and satisfy you for sure!

Veggie Enchilada

$10.95Out of stock

Local yellow corn tortilla, layer with cilantro lime corn, roasted butternut squash and creamy pinto beans, smothered with red chile enchilada sauce.

Spicy Chicky Patty

$10.95Out of stock

Blended chickpeas, potato, onion, tomato, garlic, jalapeño, lime, spices. This makes a great sandwich or slice up for a burrito.

Weekly Special

Bean & Rice Burrito

$10.95Out of stock

Hummus

Hummus - Original

$5.50

Perfectly creamy garbanzo beans, lemon juice, olive oil, tahini, garlic and spices. Great snack, lots of protein!

Hummus - Chipotle

$5.50

Hummus - Cilantro & Jalapeno

$5.50Out of stock

Hummus - Roasted Pepper

$5.50Out of stock

Hummus - Hatch Chile

$5.50Out of stock

Side Salads

Creamy KB Potato Salad 8oz

$5.25Out of stock

KIND Pasta Salad

$5.95Out of stock

Fusilli pasta, balsamic, roasted, garlic, fresh basil, macadamia nuts, lemon, spices.

Pesto Pasta Salad

$5.25Out of stock

Fusilli pasta tossed in a fresh lemon pesto dressing topped with thinly sliced marinated Portabella mushroom and Roasted peppers. You're going to crave this one!

Garbanzo & Bruschetta Tomatoes

$5.25Out of stock

Private Label Coffee

Ethiopian Single Origin 12oz Bag

$14.95

Guatemala Sunrise 12oz Bag

$12.95

This is called the crowd pleaser. This medium roast will be enjoyed by the entire house.

Mezzanotte 12oz Bag

$14.95Out of stock

This is dark roast is a fan favorite. It's rich, bold and so smooth.

Organic Uganda 12oz Bag

$15.95

This Organic medium roast, is full bodied, fresh and flavorful. The is definitely a must try.

Bottle Beverages

Bottle Water

$2.50

Perrier

$1.95

Orange Juice

$3.95Out of stock

Coconut Water

$3.50

Dipped Chocolates

Dipped Graham Cracker

$2.00

Dipped Oreo

$2.00

Dipped Pretzel

$2.00

Dipped Marshmallow

$3.00

Dipped Gourmet Strawberry

$3.75

Family Meals

Wake & Waffle Kit

$23.95

Who's making breakfast? We got you covered. Mix, shake, stir. Best fluffy waffles ever. Don't forget to grab your favorite syrup!

(GF) Wake & Waffle Kit

$27.95Out of stock

Who's making breakfast? We got all of our Gluten Friendly people covered. Mix, shake, stir. Best fluffy waffles ever. Don't forget to grab your favorite syrup!

Family Size Mac & Cheeze

$25.95Out of stock

Mini pasta shells, tossed with creamy Chao Cheeze sauce and fyh American cheeze. This is some tasty Mac.

Biscuits & Gravy - 6 Pack

$30.00Out of stock

KB Side Carts

Savory Side Kit

$18.95

We got you covered with the snacks for even the pickiest of guests. This comes with (4) 6oz portions. Includes Roasted Peppers, Bruschetta Tomatoes, Roasted Garlic Cashew Cheeze & Original Hummus.

BYOT "Toast Kit"

$19.95Out of stock

Holiday Spiral Box - 4 Pack

This box comes with 2 Cinnamon Spirals / 2 Pumpkin Spirals. NO Substitutes.

2 Cinnamon / 1 Apple / 1 Gingerbread

$21.95

This Holiday Spiral box has 2 Cinnamon and 2 Pumpkin Spiced Spirals. No Substitutes.

Holiday Scone Box - 4 Pack

Pumpkin Crumb Pie, Cinnamon Apple, Orange Cranberry / White Chocolate, Gingerbread. NO Substitutes.

Holiday Scone Box - 4 Pack

$19.95

Pumpkin Crumb Pie , Pecan Pie, Orange Cranberry / White Chocolate, Maple Bar. NO Substitutes.

Holiday Cookie Box - 6 Pack

This box has 2 of each of these favorite holiday cookies. Merry Mint, Cranberry White Chocolate, Glazed Sugar.

Holiday Cookie Box - 6 Pack

$19.95
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1020 E Pecos Rd., Chandler, AZ 85225

Directions

Gallery
Kind Bean image
Kind Bean image

Similar restaurants in your area

BlackSheep Wine Bar & Merchant
orange starNo Reviews
98 S San Marcos Place Chandler, AZ 85225
View restaurantnext
The AZ Forum Restaurant and Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
2301 S Stearman Dr Chandler, AZ 85286
View restaurantnext
Thai Chili 2 GO -- Chandler
orange star4.6 • 3,714
2895 South Alma School Rd. Chandler, AZ 85286
View restaurantnext
Over Easy - Chandler
orange star4.5 • 1,143
140 N Arizona Ave Chandler, AZ 85225
View restaurantnext
Over Easy - Gilbert
orange star4.2 • 1,842
211 E Warner Rd STE A-101 Gilbert, AZ 85296
View restaurantnext
Liberty Market
orange starNo Reviews
230 N Gilbert Rd Gilbert, AZ 85234
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Chandler

Floridino's Pizza & Pasta - Floridino's
orange star4.7 • 9,027
590 N. Alma School Rd #35 Chandler, AZ 85224
View restaurantnext
Floridino's Pizza & Pasta - Food Truck
orange star4.7 • 9,027
590 N Alma School Rd #35 Chandler, AZ 85224
View restaurantnext
Stone & Vine Urban Italian - Chandler
orange star4.4 • 4,846
1035 W Queen Creek Rd #103 Chandler, AZ 85248
View restaurantnext
Tott's Asian Diner
orange star4.5 • 4,358
4030 W Ray Rd Chandler, AZ 85226
View restaurantnext
Thai Chili 2 GO -- Chandler
orange star4.6 • 3,714
2895 South Alma School Rd. Chandler, AZ 85286
View restaurantnext
Sophia's Kitchen - Scottsdale
orange star4.7 • 3,411
17050 N Thompson Peak Pkwy Scottsdale, AZ 85225
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chandler
Gilbert
review star
Avg 4.3 (93 restaurants)
Tempe
review star
Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)
Mesa
review star
Avg 4.1 (75 restaurants)
Queen Creek
review star
Avg 4 (15 restaurants)
Paradise Valley
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Apache Junction
review star
Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Phoenix
review star
Avg 4.4 (332 restaurants)
Scottsdale
review star
Avg 4.4 (149 restaurants)
Maricopa
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston