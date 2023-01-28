- Home
Kind Bean - Chandler
1020 E Pecos Rd.
Chandler, AZ 85225
Seasonal Coffee Drinks
Black Forest Latte
Orange Blossom Latte
This aromatic latte will awaken your taste buds with this perfect orange flavor and hint of rose.
Dipped Strawberry Mocha
Strawberry Vanilla Latte.
Chocolate & Roses Latte
Espresso + hazelnut + rose.
Creme de Menthe
Espresso + mint + vanilla. This is bold espresso, cool mint and smooth vanilla. Yum!
Merry Mint Mocha
Espresso + chocolate + mint + coco-whip + candy cane. Tis'the season to enjoy this chocolate mint treat.
$3 Medium Drink Special
Grab this deal deal when you can and find a new favorite!
Specialty Coffees
Almond Lavender
Dirty Chai
Chai latte & Espresso.
Pina Co'latte
Espresso, Organic Vanilla, Pineapple and Coconut.
Macchiatto
VSL
Espresso + orange + ginger & clove. This will be your new favorite drink.
Ginger Snap
Espresso + chai + ginger + vanilla. This is sure to be a favorite in your rotation.
Traditional Coffees
Americano
Espresso with added hot water. The strength varies with the number of shots of espresso and the amount of water.
Cappucino
Espresso and hot milk, with the surface topped with foamed milk. These are often topped with cinnamon.
Kind Drip
Try our favorite Classic Guatemalan Roast and we always have a limited time special.
Latte
Espresso and steamed milk. The term as used in English is a shortened form of the Italian caffè latte, which means milk coffee.
Red Eye
Classic Guatemalan Roast with a shot of Milano espresso.
Doppio Espresso
Espresso, but a double.
Office Coffee-to-go
This is 96oz. of our crowd pleaser medium roast coffee. This includes cups, milk and sweeter for you and your friends.
Mochas
Nitro on Tap
Ethiopia Nitro
This Ethiopian Yirgacheffe has pleasant notes of Meyer Lemon and sweetapricots. The floral and citrus notes meld perfectly with the creaminess of nitro coffee. Our Ethiopian Yirgacheffe is an incredibly refreshing and thirst quenching beverage.
Mezzanotte Nitro
For a bolder flavor profile try our Mezzanotte Nitro which is blended coffees of Central America. Intense with sweet chocolate flavors a hint of dark roast caramel with a syrupy body.
Organic Uganda White Nile
The medium roast, is full bodied, fresh and flavorful. The is definitely a must try.
Nos
Ethiopia Nitro + Chocolate sauce + Orange with Oat milk. This will be your new favorite.
Non Coffee Sips
Golden Ginger
Golden tumeric ginger latte.
Matcha
Our unique Kind Bean blend of Japanese Organic Matcha with our slightly sweetened coconut cream base. So good! A shot of Vanilla makes this amazing.
Strawberry Matcha
Our unique Kind Bean blend of Japanese Organic Matcha with our slightly sweetened coconut cream base. So good! A shot of Vanilla makes this amazing.
Iced Botanicals
Botanical beverages are often confused with teas and sometimes called herbals. Botanical beverages are handcrafted with high quality natural ingredients. With customized blending processes these botanical ingredients create naturally caffeine and sugar free drinks. These flavors change daily: Strawberry- Fuzzy Peach - Jasmine Orange
Hot Botanicals
Iced Tea's
Hot Tea's
Choice of: English Breakfast or Jasmine Green
Vanilla Berry Steamer
Organic vanilla and strawberry puree with your favorite steamed milk. You will love this little treat. Add coconut whip to take it to the next level.
Italian Spritzer
Our Italian soda made with sparkling water and choice of syrup.
Lemonade
Fruit syrup of choice or Sparkling mint
Black Cherry Lemonade
Tangy lemonade, with black cherry puree.
Coconut Lavender Lemonade
Tangy lemonade, with floral lavender essence and coconut.
Ginger Mint Lemonade
Tangy lemonade, with mint and ginger.
Orange Pineapple Spritz
Delicious OJ + pineapple + perrier.
Raspberry Lime Lemonade
Tangy lemonade, with raspberry + lime. Aka "the Piper".
Strawberry Lemonade
Watermelon Lemonade
Tangy lemonade and sweet watermelon puree.
Hot Cocoa
Our amazing home-made Kind cocoa mix & milk with Coco-whip or marshmallows.
Mint Cocoa
House-made cocoa + mint + coco-whip + candy cane. This is a holiday treat.
Hazelnut Cocoa
House-made cocoa + hazelnut. This is the best cocoa you'll ever have.
Raspberry Cocoa
House-made cocoa + raspberry. This is the best cocoa you'll ever have.
Nitro Koolers
Summer Lemonades
Georgia Peach Lemonade
Summer Blended
Blended Smart Fruit
Blended Coconut Lemon Lavender
Tangy lemonade, ice, coconut cream gelato, coconut milk and lavender.
Blended Orange Dream
Delicious OJ blended with ice, coconut cream gelato and vanilla.
Blended Frozen Cocoa
House-made organic cocoa and our coconut cream gelato will blow your mind. The best treat ever!
Blended Vanilla Dream
Tea's & Botanicals - Hidden
Spirals
Cinnamon Spiral
This traditional spiral is light, fluffy and perfectly sweetened, topped with a light glaze. See why they go so quick. Pick-Up after 7am.
Apple Pie Spiral
This spiral is loaded with our house-made apple pie filling, dusted with cinnamon sugar, then topped with a light glaze.
Birthday Spiral
This specialty treat is rolled with organic vanilla bean, topped with our signature buttercream and birthday sprinkles.
Biscoff Spiral
Grab it while you can. Our amazing spiral dough filled with crushed Belgium Biscoff cookies and topped our delicious vanilla glaze and cookie butter.
Candy Cane Crush Spiral
This seasonal spiral is rolled with peppermint and topped with a light vanilla mint glaze and crushed candy cane.
Cookie + Cream Spiral
Chocolate Peanut-Butter Spiral
Creme de Menthe Spiral
The Traditional spiral dough is rolled with organic vanilla bean sugar and topped with a light mint glaze. Try this and have your mind blown!
Keylime Pie Spiral
This spiral is rolled with key lime butter, graham cracker, brown sugar and topped with a key lime glaze and flaky pie crust.
Gingerbread Spiral
This seasonal spiral is rolled with a ginger spiced graham cracker and topped with a delightful ginger glaze.
Lemon Blueberry Spiral
Take our amazing spiral dough, layer it with our mouthwatering lemon blueberry pie filling, then topped with a lemon glaze. This will blow your mind!
Maple Walnut Spiral
Peach Cobbler Spiral
Our amazing spiral dough filled with house-made peach chutney, topped with crumb and a peachy glaze.
Raspberry Streusel Spiral
This spiral is rolled with raspberry jam and topped with a light streusel crumb.
Rocky Road Spiral
Samoa Spiral
S'more Spiral
The decadent spiral will remind you of your childhood. Rolled with crushed grahams, organic chocolate and marshmallow. The topped a light glaze and a triple deluxe throw-down.
Pumpkin Spiral
Now is the time to try our amazing spiral rolled with our perfect pumpkin spice blend and our light pumpkin glaze.
Sweet Orange Spiral
Chocolate Mint Spiral
This rich chocolate spiral is loaded with organic chocolate, and crushed candy can and topped with a peppermint drizzle. If you like Mint, you'll love this!
Mango Tango Spiral
This spiral is filled with luscious homemade mango pie filling topped with a vanilla bean glaze and mango drizzle.
Cinnamon Raisin Spiral
Macaroon Spiral
You got to try this tasty spiral rolled with shredded coconut and an amazing coconut glaze.
Almond Joy Spiral
This spiral is loaded with toasted coconut, organic chocolate chips. Then topped with an almond glaze and toasted almonds.
Black Forest Spiral
This spiral is rolled with organic chocolate, black cherry jam then topped with a vanilla glaze and black cherry drizzle.
Nutter Butter Spiral
Strawberry Lemon Spiral
This spiral is rolled up with fresh strawberries, jam and lemon zest throughout. Topped with a lemon glaze and strawberry drizzle. OMG!
Vanilla Bean Spiral
This spiral is dusted with Madagascar Vanilla Bean and topped with a light Vanilla Bean glaze. Better grab one!
Maple Spiral
If you like Maple and who doesn't? This spiral is a must try and of course its made with real Maple!
Burritos & More
Green Chile Burrito
Local Tortilla, home-fries, green chile sauce, sauce, marinated jackfruit + KIND tofu scramble.
Machaca Burrito
Local Tortilla, home-fries, enchilada jackfruit + KIND tofu scramble.
Loaded Burrito
Local giant flour tortilla, filled with kind-fries, tofu scramble mix with hatch chiles, fyh american cheeze, smoky tempeh & fresh pico.
Bean & Rice Burrito
Country Burrito
Local giant flour tortilla, filled with kind-fries, tofu scramble mix with hatch chiles, fyh american cheeze, smoky tempeh & sausage gravy.
Jack & Mac Burrito
Giant flour tortilla, loaded with mac and cheese, roasted jackfruit and enchilada sauce. Yum!
PortaPhilly Burrito
"New" Local tortilla loaded with roasted peppers, sautéed onions, thin sliced portabella mushrooms, fresh basil and mozzarella.
Veggie Burrito
Local flour tortilla, stuffed with yellow rice, pinto beans, roasted red pepper and onions with a side of avocado and salsa.
Verde Jack Burrito
Local Tortilla, yellow rice, pinto beans, home-fries, roasted jackfruit, roasted peppers & onions & green chile salsa.
$9 Joe Burrito
Local Tortilla, home-fries, dash of enchilada sauce + KIND tofu scramble.
Joe Burrito.
Local giant flour tortilla, filled with kind-fries, tofu scramble mix with hatch chiles, fyh american cheeze & enchilada sauce.
$10 Burrito Special
We want you to try all of our burritos and this is the best way to do it! That are all made with our giant local flour tortillas. Today's Burrito: Jack & Mac - filled with our tasty mac & cheese, roasted jackfruit and drizzled with enchilada sauce. It's amazing!
Loaded Anytime Bowl
This bowl will satisfy any time of day. Its loaded with black beans, yellow rice, home fries, shredded cheeze, jack fruit, green chile sauce and topped with our KIND tofu scramble. Served with salsa.
Breakfast Pizza
GF Cauliflower crust, covered with sausage gravy, topped with kind-fries, tofu scramble mix with hatch chiles, fyh american cheeze, smoky tempeh & green onions.
Cheeze Lovers Pizza
GF Cauliflower crust, covered with house pomodoro, fyh mozzarella cheeze.
Margherita Pizza
GF Cauliflower crust, covered with house pomodoro, macadamia mozzarella cheeze and fresh basil.
BBQ Jack Pizza
Rainbow Salad
Crisp spring mix, shredded red cabbage, cauliflower, pepper medley, cucumbers, confetti tomatoes. Comes with a roasted garlic vinaigrette.
Crisp Edamame Salad
Cobb Salad
Quinoa Pasta Salad
Organic salad mix, quinoa, fusilli pasta, english cucumber, tomato, hummus, pine nuts.w/ lemon pesto
21 Jack Salad
Organic salad mix, roasted butter squash, green chile corn, english cucumber, seared red chile jackfruit. W/ enchilada ranch
TLT Salad
Breakfast Grab & Go
Chia Pudding.
Coconut milk, chia seeds, vanilla bean, organic sugar with seasonal fruit.
Overnight Oats.
Gluten free rolled oats, coconut milk, peanut butter, chia seeds, ground flax seeds and coconut sugar with seasonal fruit.
Oats on the go!
This is filling breakfast is loaded with protein, low glycemic and delicious. With the fruit its the perfect sweetness.
Fresh Seasonal Fruit Cup
Fresh seasonal fruit. It's summertime freshness in a cup.
Fruit cup
Lunch Grab & Go
Mac & Cheeze
Mini pasta shells, tossed with creamy Chao Cheeze sauce and fyh American cheeze. This is some tasty Mac.
Hatch Mac & Cheeze
Mini pasta shells, tossed with a green chile creamy Chao Cheeze sauce and fyh American cheeze. This has some spice and is some tasty Mac.
Chilequiles/GF
Local corn tortilla, red chile, hatch chile, organic tofu, fyh cheeze, garlic, lime, spices.
Ziti al Formaggio
Perfectly cooked pasta, mixed with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese and topped with macadamia ricotta. We just made dinner easier. It's big enough for two!
Veggie Bowl/GF
This Gluten friendly bowl is loaded with yellow rice, pinto beans, roasted red pepper and onions with a side of avocado and salsa. It's lunch time!
Lasagna
6 layers of noodles, filled with house - marinara, herb cashew cheese and macadamia nut-ricotta. We promise you'll love it!
Eat More Greens
Organic baby spring mix, carrots, english cuks, tri color pepper medley, sweet tomatoes, roasted garlic vinaigrette.
Spring Garden Salad
Organic baby spring mix, carrots, english cuks, tri color pepper medley, sweet tomatoes, roasted garlic vinaigrette.
Caribbean Jack Bowl/GF
Roasted Cauliflower rice, black beans, jack fruit, onion, garlic, lime, cilantro, spices. This is healthy, flavorful and filling. Heat approx 3 - 4 minutes to 160 Temp.
Jackchilada/GF
Local yellow corn tortilla, layer with marinated jack meat, cilantro lime corn, roasted butternut squash and creamy pinto beans, smothered with red chile enchilada sauce.
Verde Chilequile
Local corn tortilla, hatch chile, organic tofu, potato, fyh cheeze, lime, spices.
GF Burrito Bowl
This bowl is loaded with rice, corn tortilla splashed with enchilada sauce, pinto beans with mild hatch chile and topped with roasted Jackfruit.
Hatch Pasta
Perfect pasta shell, evoo, garlic, hatch chiles, red chili, spices. This is will fill you up and satisfy you for sure!
Veggie Enchilada
Local yellow corn tortilla, layer with cilantro lime corn, roasted butternut squash and creamy pinto beans, smothered with red chile enchilada sauce.
Spicy Chicky Patty
Blended chickpeas, potato, onion, tomato, garlic, jalapeño, lime, spices. This makes a great sandwich or slice up for a burrito.
Weekly Special
Hummus
Side Salads
Creamy KB Potato Salad 8oz
KIND Pasta Salad
Fusilli pasta, balsamic, roasted, garlic, fresh basil, macadamia nuts, lemon, spices.
Pesto Pasta Salad
Fusilli pasta tossed in a fresh lemon pesto dressing topped with thinly sliced marinated Portabella mushroom and Roasted peppers. You're going to crave this one!
Garbanzo & Bruschetta Tomatoes
Private Label Coffee
Ethiopian Single Origin 12oz Bag
Guatemala Sunrise 12oz Bag
This is called the crowd pleaser. This medium roast will be enjoyed by the entire house.
Mezzanotte 12oz Bag
This is dark roast is a fan favorite. It's rich, bold and so smooth.
Organic Uganda 12oz Bag
This Organic medium roast, is full bodied, fresh and flavorful. The is definitely a must try.
Family Meals
Wake & Waffle Kit
Who's making breakfast? We got you covered. Mix, shake, stir. Best fluffy waffles ever. Don't forget to grab your favorite syrup!
(GF) Wake & Waffle Kit
Who's making breakfast? We got all of our Gluten Friendly people covered. Mix, shake, stir. Best fluffy waffles ever. Don't forget to grab your favorite syrup!
Family Size Mac & Cheeze
Mini pasta shells, tossed with creamy Chao Cheeze sauce and fyh American cheeze. This is some tasty Mac.
Biscuits & Gravy - 6 Pack
KB Side Carts
Holiday Spiral Box - 4 Pack
Holiday Scone Box - 4 Pack
Holiday Cookie Box - 6 Pack
Come in and enjoy!
1020 E Pecos Rd., Chandler, AZ 85225