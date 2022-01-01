Chandler cafés you'll love
BlackSheep Wine Bar & Merchant
98 S San Marcos Place, Chandler
Popular items
|The Prime
|$17.50
Sliced Prime Rib, Garlic Mushrooms, Sauteed Onions, Asiago, Creamy Horseradish
|Brussels
|$17.00
Sauteed Crispy Brussels, Pomegranate Seeds, bacon
|The Brie
|$16.50
Apples, Brie, Fig Jam, Crispy Prosciutto
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Over Easy
140 N Arizona Ave, Chandler
Popular items
|Mile High
|$12.00
Ham, cheddar, onion, red and green bell pepper
|The Crying Pig
|$12.00
bacon, sausage and onion with swiss cheese
|Southwest Omelette
|$13.00
chicken, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, sour cream, ranchero sauce
Forum Cafe
2301 S Stearman Dr, Chandler
Popular items
|Breakfast Wrap
|$9.00
Scrambled eggs, crispy bacon, ham or sausage, hashbrowns and cheddar cheese wrapped in a tortilla. Served with a side of Pico de Gallo.
|Lemonade
|$2.50
|Side of Sweet Potato Fries
|$3.00