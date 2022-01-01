Go
Toast

Kind Bean

Come in and enjoy!

1020 E Pecos Rd.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Caramel Mocha
Macchiatto
Cafe' Mocha
Espresso, rich chocolate and steamed milk.
Mint Mocha
Espresso, mint & milk.
Almond Lavender
Dirty Chai
Chai latte & Espresso.
Mandarin Spritzer
Espresso, mandarin orange, agave and sparkling water.
Pick 2$11.00
Traditional Mocha
Blended Nitro Caramel Mocha
See full menu

Location

1020 E Pecos Rd.

Chandler AZ

SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

BKD's Backyard Joint

No reviews yet

YOUR LOCAL
NEIGHBORHOOD JOINT!
BKD'S Backyard Joint celebrates community, camaraderie and sportsmanship in a fun, casual setting. This means providing genuine hospitality and creating a sense of belonging for all guests and staff members. Our goal is to deliver great drinks, great food, great service and a great time. Our mission is to "wow" guests with attention to detail and quality dining; consisting of an interactive and socially entertaining experience.

Mango Crazy - Chandler, Arizona

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

BlackSheep Wine Bar & Merchant

No reviews yet

BlackSheep Wine Bar & Merchant is an unequivocally equal parts wine bar and conversational destination.

Crust Simply Italian Chandler

No reviews yet

Italian dishes, New York style pizza, an extensive wine list, and craft cocktails. Crust...Simply Italian.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston