Go
Toast

Lia's

Great Food, Libation & Merriment!

PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

4435 Willard Avenue • $$

Avg 4.6 (7002 reviews)

Popular Items

Lia's Chopped Salad$14.00
chopped mixed greens, romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, chickpeas, celery, peppers, parmesan
Kale Caesar$14.00
parmesan, croutons, grape tomatoes
Lia's Original Burger$17.00
gorgonzola, crispy onions, mushrooms, garlic aioli
Brussels Sprouts$11.00
lemon zest, parmesan
Chicken Parmesan$24.00
housemade spaghetti, marinara, fresh mozzarella
Straight Up Pizza$13.00
mozzarella, tomato sauce,
basil, evoo
Bacon Cheddar Burger$17.00
bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, garlic aioli
Mediterranean$12.00
romaine, feta, olives, cucumbers, red onion,
pepperoncini, pita croutons, red pepper
Crispy Calamari$10.00
marinara, lemon aioli
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Reservations
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

4435 Willard Avenue

Chevy Chase MD

Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Junction Bakery & Bistro Chevy Chase

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Little Beet Table

No reviews yet

Serving wellness inspired cuisine, wine, beer and specialty cocktails. Open for dining (strict Covid-19 precautions are enforced) and carryout through the Toast TakeOut app. All of our products are available through the Toast Takeout app. Delivery available through DoorDash, UberEats and GrubHub.

Le Pain Quotidien

No reviews yet

Le Pain Quotidien means the daily bread. And to us, that means everything. It’s much more than mere sustenance; it’s a way of life. As our loaves emerge from the ovens, warm and fragrant, friends gather around our communal tables to share in the time-honored tradition of breaking bread.

Mamma Lucia

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston