Go
Toast

Lili's Restaurant and Bar

Lili's Restaurant on Wilmington Island welcomes everyone to enjoy refined cuisine in a casual atmosphere.
Menu items range from classic French, to local southern favorites, and includes a unique mix of flavors from Middle Eastern and South Asian cuisines. Voted Best Islands Restaurant 2015, 2016, 2017 & 2018!
Our products are local, hormone-free and sustainable.
Bring your family and friends!

SEAFOOD

326 Johnny Mercer Blvd • $$

Avg 4.7 (440 reviews)

Popular Items

Vegetable Curry$16.00
Hot Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Kids Chicken Tenders$7.00
Shrimp & Chips- Tuesday$9.99
Shrimp & Grits - Saturday$9.99
Bread
Caesar Salad$6.00
Faroe Island Salmon$28.00
Fish and Chips - Friday$9.99
Burger$10.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

326 Johnny Mercer Blvd

Savannah GA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sunrise Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Kanpai 1

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Sundown Lodge

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Current Kitchen & Cocktails

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston