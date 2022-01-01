Go
Calling all pizza lovers - the bold, the daring, the artists who dream of crafting the perfect pizza - we’re serving up something special just for you! Always fresh. Always blast-fired.
Whether you want to put a new spin on an old classic or embrace our endless flavor combinations, you can customize your pizza and watch it come to life right before your eyes.
We’re ready to change the way you experience pizza... so get creative, explore the possibilities and rediscover pizza with a unique experience that is fast, flavorful and personalized - just for you!

PIZZA • SALADS

71180 Highway 1077 • $

Avg 4 (6 reviews)

Popular Items

2+ Topping Craft Your Own$8.50
LA BBQ Chicken$8.50
BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Gorgonzola, Grilled Chicken, Red Onions, Banana Peppers
Cheese Pizza$6.00
Easy Caprese$8.50
LIT Red Sauce, Ovalini, Roma Tomatoes, Minced Garlic, Basil, Balsamic Glaze
Benny Blanco$8.50
White Sauce, Mozzarella, Smoked Bacon, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Arugula
Buffalo Chicken$8.50
White sauce, Cajun Chef® hot sauce, gorgonzola, mozzarella, grilled chicken, bacon, jalapeños, ranch drizzle, cilantro
Gone to Maui$8.50
LIT Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, Smoked Bacon, Pineapple
Get LiT$8.50
LIT Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Red Onions, Green Bell Peppers, Mushrooms
1 Topping Craft Your Own$7.00
Please choose up to 1 Cheese & 1 Topping. Additional toppings please select 2+ Pizza
Fountain Drink$2.25
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Fast Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

71180 Highway 1077

Covington LA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
