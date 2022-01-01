Go
LOLA 55 TACOS & COCKTAILS

Fast Casual with a Full Bar

1290 F st

Popular Items

Mesquite Chicken$3.95
mesquite grilled chicken, chicharron, cucumber, coconut rice, peanut macha salsa
Chicken Al Pastor$4.50
Chipotle Rice$3.25
chicken jus, chipotle, blistered baby tomato, cilantro
Quesadillas Oaxaca$6.95
3 housemade corn tortillas, queso oaxaca, pasilla salt, lime zest, dipping salsas(avocado mousse, morita dulce)
Squash Blossom Relleno$4.25
housemade beet soyrizo, almond "cream cheese", poblano salsa, potato chicharrones, cilantro
Lolas Beans$3.25
creamy peruanos
Cauliflower$3.95
charred cauliflower, eggplant bacon, avocado mousse, almonds, golden raisins, morita dulce salsa
Smoked Carnitas$4.25
pork shoulder confit, crisped maciza, shaved tomatillo, avocado mousse, pickled red onion, cilantro
Baja Style Fish$4.75
local fish, remoulade, chorizo-tomato vinaigrette, frisee, pickled serrano, purple basil
Steak$5.25
mesquite grilled steak, mash, avocado mousse, smoky pasilla salsa, crispy leeks, jalapeño toreado
Location

1290 F st

San Diego CA

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday9:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday9:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday9:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday9:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday9:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 am
