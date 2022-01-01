Go
Lola's Cafe

Located at 131 Washington St. in Poughkeepsie, NY directly next to the stairs of the Walkway Over the Hudson

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

131 Washington St • $$

Avg 4.6 (621 reviews)

Popular Items

Baja Chicken Wrap$12.95
herbed chicken breast, melted cheddar cheese, avocado, bacon, romaine, baja ranch dressing
Asian Chicken Salad$12.95
crispy chicken fritters tossed in spicy peanut sauce, sesame seeds, chopped romaine, Asian slaw, peanuts, fried chow mein noodles, cilantro lime dressing
Red Fox Wrap$12.95
crispy chicken tenders, melted cheddar cheese, bacon, cole slaw, romaine, BBQ sauce
Chipotle Turkey$12.95
sliced turkey breast, melted cheddar cheese, tomato, avocado, bacon, chipotle mayonnaise
Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.95
crispy fried chicken tossed in Lola's buffalo sauce, chopped romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, crumbled blue cheese, diced celery, diced carrots, BBQ ranch dressing
Pulled Pork Torta$12.95
Shredded Pork butt dressed in lime juice on a toasted Portuguese roll with melted Monterey jack, tomatoes, romaine, onions, and avocado mayo
Chicken Bruschetta$12.95
herb chicken breast, pesto mayonnaise, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, balsamic reduction
Brussels Sprout Salad$12.95
Grilled chicken, fried brussels sprouts, bacon, blue cheese, cranberries, candied walnuts, red onions & rosemary vinaigrette over mixed greens
Burnt Ends Bowl$14.95
Smoked Beef Brisket over Lola’s gouda Mac & Cheese with dirty south slaw and crumbled funions
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.95
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

131 Washington St

Poughkeepsie NY

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

