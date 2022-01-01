Lola's Cafe
Located at 131 Washington St. in Poughkeepsie, NY directly next to the stairs of the Walkway Over the Hudson
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
131 Washington St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
131 Washington St
Poughkeepsie NY
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Lolita's Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Flores Taqueria
Come in and enjoy with us, located on the Hudson River Waterfront in Poughkeepsie!
Craft 302 Restaurant Lounge
Come in and enjoy!
Revel 32
A Versatile Venue for Urban Elegance & Sophistication