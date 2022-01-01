Go
Longman & Eagle

A whiskey-fueled, culinary-driven take on the traditional Chicago inn concept, complete with restaurant, bar, and guest rooms.

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

2657 N Kedzie Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (4859 reviews)

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito$13.00
Egg, Cheddar, Chorizo Spiced Potatoes, Black Beans, Salsa, Crema, Avocado
Foielafel$6.00
Foie Gras Stuffed Falafel,
Fig Jam, Sesame
Double Smashburger$17.00
Slagel Farm Beef Double Smashburger, White American Cheese, Pickles, Caramelized Onions, Dijonnaise, Served w/ French Fries
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich, White American Cheese, Cabbage, Pickles, Hot Mayo, Served w/ French Fries
Roasted Carrots$15.00
Roasted Carrots, Merguez Oil, Goat's Cheese, Farro, Sunflower Seeds
Wild Boar Sloppy Joe$16.00
Wild Boar Sloppy Joe, Aged Cheddar, Pickled Jalapeño, Crispy Onions, Sourdough Bun Served w/ French Fries
Plant Based Burger$17.00
Beyond Beef Double Smashburger, White American Cheese, Pickles, Caramelized Onions, Dijonnaise, Served w/ French Fries
Side Giardiniera Aioli$1.50
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2657 N Kedzie Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
